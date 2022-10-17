Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 4:48 p.m. One person is dead after a crash in Butler Township Friday. The crash was reported shortly after noon at the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike. An initial investigation showed that a vehicle heading north of Peters Pike failed to...
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Canton
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
morrowcountysentinel.com
MCSO attempting to locate Bronson for active warrant
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Brian Bronson. Bronson has an active warrant for his arrest for felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Bronson resides in Hidden Lakes Campground and was last seen traveling in a red 2005 GMC Sierra 1500, bearing Ohio registration JTC3430.
richlandsource.com
Illinois man killed in Richland County crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
huroninsider.com
Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run crash
NORWALK – The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while intoxicated and then fleeing the scene has been indicated on eleven charges, including five felonies. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on October 5, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins, was killed when Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR 61 and rear-ended Conley’s 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Conley was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle.
whbc.com
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
Police investigate fatal crash with tourist bus in Mansfield
Mansfield police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tourist bus and a car early Sunday morning where alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor.
cleveland19.com
Woman dies after crashing into tour bus in Mansfield
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died early Sunday after crashing her Ford Focus into a tour bus that was backing into a driveway. Mansfield police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Trimble Rd. According to Mansfield police, the woman crashed into...
crawfordcountynow.com
Construction workers discover body
BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
huroninsider.com
Man accused threatening knife during argument in Cedar Point parking lot
SANDUSKY – A 55-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened a man whom he was in an argument with in the Cedar Point parking lot. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the parking lot for a report of an issue involving a guest and a knife.
wtuz.com
Charges after Coshocton Search Warrant
Mary Alice Reporting – Official charges were issued for a man arrested after a Tuesday search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Department conducted the warrant on State Route 541. A large amount of suspected drugs and money was taken from the home and 20-year-old Blaine Jacobs was arrested.
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if it's not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
wqkt.com
Ashland man accused of killing son has GPS monitor request
An Ashland man accused of killing his adult son is asking to have his GPS monitor removed for medical reasons. 71-year old Stanley Gardner, who is charged with the murder of his 39-year old son, has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor on his ankle, but his defense attorney says it is constricting a swollen leg. Gardner’s attorney is requesting that the monitor be loosened or moved to his arm. The judge in the case is expected to rule on the request before Gardner’s next court appearance in mid-November.
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
