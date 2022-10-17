ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 4:48 p.m. One person is dead after a crash in Butler Township Friday. The crash was reported shortly after noon at the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike. An initial investigation showed that a vehicle heading north of Peters Pike failed to...
BUTLER, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MCSO attempting to locate Bronson for active warrant

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Brian Bronson. Bronson has an active warrant for his arrest for felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Bronson resides in Hidden Lakes Campground and was last seen traveling in a red 2005 GMC Sierra 1500, bearing Ohio registration JTC3430.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Illinois man killed in Richland County crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run crash

NORWALK – The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while intoxicated and then fleeing the scene has been indicated on eleven charges, including five felonies. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on October 5, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins, was killed when Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR 61 and rear-ended Conley’s 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Conley was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle.
NORWALK, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman dies after crashing into tour bus in Mansfield

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died early Sunday after crashing her Ford Focus into a tour bus that was backing into a driveway. Mansfield police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Trimble Rd. According to Mansfield police, the woman crashed into...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Construction workers discover body

BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
BUCYRUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused threatening knife during argument in Cedar Point parking lot

SANDUSKY – A 55-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened a man whom he was in an argument with in the Cedar Point parking lot. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the parking lot for a report of an issue involving a guest and a knife.
SANDUSKY, OH
wtuz.com

Charges after Coshocton Search Warrant

Mary Alice Reporting – Official charges were issued for a man arrested after a Tuesday search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Department conducted the warrant on State Route 541. A large amount of suspected drugs and money was taken from the home and 20-year-old Blaine Jacobs was arrested.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland man accused of killing son has GPS monitor request

An Ashland man accused of killing his adult son is asking to have his GPS monitor removed for medical reasons. 71-year old Stanley Gardner, who is charged with the murder of his 39-year old son, has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor on his ankle, but his defense attorney says it is constricting a swollen leg. Gardner’s attorney is requesting that the monitor be loosened or moved to his arm. The judge in the case is expected to rule on the request before Gardner’s next court appearance in mid-November.
ASHLAND, OH

