City’s Landmark Bakery Preps For Big Week

CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio State didn’t fare well with its 9-3 loss to Michigan in the legendary snow bowl of 1950, but Circleville scored big.

Having watched the game inside Ohio Stadium in blizzard conditions, Gene Lindsey faced his own challenge as he tried to navigate ice and snow to make it home to Portsmouth.

As Route 23 became impassable, Lindsey and a friend pulled off in Circleville to spend the night. By the time the storm was clearing out, Lindsey was planning to stay, having made a deal to purchase a downtown bakery he had discovered was up for sale.

Today, Lindsey’s Bakery is proclaimed as a hometown landmark and go-to destination for many visitors to the annual Circleville Pumpkin Show. Owned by brothers Zach and Burt Miller, grandsons of the bakery’s founders, the bakery continues to be family operated.

Zach spoke to members of Circleville Noon Rotary last week and said he had been working “crazy” hours trying to repair some machines in the bakery. “Why does everything break when you need it the most?” he asked of no one in particular, although everyone understood the reference.

The Circleville Pumpkin Show is Lindsey’s ultra-marathon. Extra help, three shifts of bakers making pumpkin doughnuts around the clock and long, long hours for every employee. A maximum effort is needed the week of the festival to meet the huge demand for pumpkin doughnuts, pies and cookies, and because the bakery doesn’t use preservatives, few items can be made in advance.

Visitors to the Pumpkin Show are accustomed to waiting in long lines for Lindsey’s pumpkin doughnuts, but Miller says it’s impossible to attach a number to the total amount of doughnuts they make.

“In 2019, we were able to add up the weight of the ingredients used to make pumpkin doughnuts for that year’s Pumpkin Show,” said Miller. “It was sixteen and one-half tons.”

Miller said the pumpkin doughnut was his grandfather’s idea.

“As far as I know, he was the first one to make a pumpkin doughnut and at the time, he made it only for the festival.” said Miller.

Pumpkin flavor rules the week at Lindsey’s so don’t look for the usual selection and variety of doughnuts.

“Pumpkin is all we make that week,” said Miller.

Lindsey’s Bakery is widely known for the huge pumpkin pie displayed in the front window during Pumpkin Show. The pie once held the original world record for size, but the record has since been surpassed by others in the U.S. and other countries.

“We get calls all the time wanting us to vie for a new world record for the largest pumpkin pie, but with everything else we have going on, we don’t have time,” said Miller. “Burt feels since we held the record first, that’s good enough.”

After the meeting it was back to work for Miller. A few pieces of machinery needed fixed and 20 cakes needed to be iced.

David Crawford, a longtime Circleville Noon Rotarian with deep roots in the community, wrote this story for the Circleville Herald.