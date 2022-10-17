ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

City’s Landmark Bakery Preps For Big Week

By By David Crawford For the Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFVPt_0icAdLvH00

CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio State didn’t fare well with its 9-3 loss to Michigan in the legendary snow bowl of 1950, but Circleville scored big.

Having watched the game inside Ohio Stadium in blizzard conditions, Gene Lindsey faced his own challenge as he tried to navigate ice and snow to make it home to Portsmouth.

As Route 23 became impassable, Lindsey and a friend pulled off in Circleville to spend the night. By the time the storm was clearing out, Lindsey was planning to stay, having made a deal to purchase a downtown bakery he had discovered was up for sale.

Today, Lindsey’s Bakery is proclaimed as a hometown landmark and go-to destination for many visitors to the annual Circleville Pumpkin Show. Owned by brothers Zach and Burt Miller, grandsons of the bakery’s founders, the bakery continues to be family operated.

Zach spoke to members of Circleville Noon Rotary last week and said he had been working “crazy” hours trying to repair some machines in the bakery. “Why does everything break when you need it the most?” he asked of no one in particular, although everyone understood the reference.

The Circleville Pumpkin Show is Lindsey’s ultra-marathon. Extra help, three shifts of bakers making pumpkin doughnuts around the clock and long, long hours for every employee. A maximum effort is needed the week of the festival to meet the huge demand for pumpkin doughnuts, pies and cookies, and because the bakery doesn’t use preservatives, few items can be made in advance.

Visitors to the Pumpkin Show are accustomed to waiting in long lines for Lindsey’s pumpkin doughnuts, but Miller says it’s impossible to attach a number to the total amount of doughnuts they make.

“In 2019, we were able to add up the weight of the ingredients used to make pumpkin doughnuts for that year’s Pumpkin Show,” said Miller. “It was sixteen and one-half tons.”

Miller said the pumpkin doughnut was his grandfather’s idea.

“As far as I know, he was the first one to make a pumpkin doughnut and at the time, he made it only for the festival.” said Miller.

Pumpkin flavor rules the week at Lindsey’s so don’t look for the usual selection and variety of doughnuts.

“Pumpkin is all we make that week,” said Miller.

Lindsey’s Bakery is widely known for the huge pumpkin pie displayed in the front window during Pumpkin Show. The pie once held the original world record for size, but the record has since been surpassed by others in the U.S. and other countries.

“We get calls all the time wanting us to vie for a new world record for the largest pumpkin pie, but with everything else we have going on, we don’t have time,” said Miller. “Burt feels since we held the record first, that’s good enough.”

After the meeting it was back to work for Miller. A few pieces of machinery needed fixed and 20 cakes needed to be iced.

David Crawford, a longtime Circleville Noon Rotarian with deep roots in the community, wrote this story for the Circleville Herald.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From HighBall Halloween and the Circleville Pumpkin Show, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22 This festival features the largest pumpkins in Ohio, weighing more than 1,000 pounds, with parades, live entertainment, food, activities, and a Miss Pumpkin show. Learn more here. 159 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
stljewishlight.org

A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over

(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin

Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio participate in drug outreach event

LANCASTER, Ohio –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus

In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
197
Followers
410
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy