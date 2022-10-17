Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Timeline Of Bonfire Explosion Becoming Clear
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in...
wtaq.com
Keep Track Of Flu Season In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released its Influenza Vaccine Update and launched a new online flu vaccine data dashboard. A DHS release says together, the report and data dashboard provide a look at previous and current flu vaccine rates statewide and highlight communities and areas of the state more vulnerable to the seasonal flu.
wtaq.com
Pierce Manufacturing Wins ‘Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin’ Award
MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – We have a winner in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The winner of this year’s Coolest Thing competition announced Wednesday by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group is the Volterra electric fire truck made by Appleton based Pierce manufacturing. Their...
wtaq.com
Wildfire smoke chokes U.S. Northwest, residents don masks
SEATTLE, Wash. (Reuters) – Wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of America’s Pacific Northwest with smoke, choking residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air in the United States, according to government data. In the Seattle area, home to...
wtaq.com
Last Call for Early Voter Registration in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Wednesday is the last day to get yourself registered to vote for the November midterm. The State Elections Commission says all mailed voter registration information must be postmarked by October 19 and received by the local election clerk. Additionally, after today you will no longer be able to register to vote at the state’s MyVote website.
wtaq.com
Evers announces federal clean water funding
MADISON, WI (WSAU) Wisconsin will receive $143-million in federal clean-water funding. Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the money will be used to improve drinking water and sewage infrastructure around Wisconsin. The money will go into a revolving loan fund administered by the Department of Natural Resources. “Our top priorities...
wtaq.com
Job Counseling To Help The Homeless
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Homeless people in our community are now being given a unique opportunity to find employment. It’s a program through the Department of Workforce Development. It sends career counselors to shelters to help them find jobs. The Worker Connection Program has changed the lives...
