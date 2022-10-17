(Statewide) -- Home ownership is the bedrock of the American dream and a state lawmaker says he’s concerned Missouri’s tight housing market has prevented some people from reaching that dream. Representative Louis Riggs, of Hannibal, says he wants to come up with a strategic plan to boost housing options across Missouri. Riggs plans to hold town halls statewide soon to talk about how to move forward. In order to attract more people to Missouri and expand businesses, Riggs says they have to have somewhere to live. He wants to put an emphasis on rehabbing existing housing, instead of bulldozing them and building new ones. Riggs is still working on dates and places for the town halls.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO