New Hampshire State

What is the best haunted house in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Halloween is approaching fast, so we have to know where the best haunted house or haunted attraction is in the Granite State! Which place spooks you the most? Please, let's stick to New Hampshire attractions. Thank you!
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn maze in New Hampshire

We've got a lot of great farms in New Hampshire, and many of them create fantastic corn mazes each fall. So, we asked our viewers for the best corn mazes in the state!. Some viewers say they make sure to go to the corn maze at Beans & Greens every year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Video: Warmer weather for weekend in New Hampshire

Saturday will be sunny and warmer as highs reach into the 60s statewide -- a perfect day for outdoor activities. Sunday will start bright initially, then clouds take over. Rain is possible later in the afternoon, but more likely in the evening and continues into Monday. Rain may be heavy at times, and Monday could be a damp day with clouds and some additional showers, highs in the 50s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Nevada boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba

LAS VEGAS — It's microscopic, unassuming and incredibly deadly. The Southern Nevada Health District says a boy has been killed by a brain-eating parasite following exposure at the Kingman Aash area on the Arizona side of Lake Mead. Dr. Daliah Wachs, a family physician, says the amoeba enters the...
KINGMAN, AZ
New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Video: Sunny stretch continues with a warming trend in New Hampshire

The sunny stretch continues with another day with a warming trend for the weekend as we eye our next system approaching. More sunshine is expected today with temperatures starting to trend upward with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. There will be a lighter breeze that will likely turn to a sea breeze at the coastline this afternoon.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers

WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
WINDHAM, NH
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
Oklahoma woman rescued after falling into construction hole

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is recovering after spending Tuesday night at the bottom of a construction hole that she accidentally fell into while out for a walk. Learn more in the video above. After hours of yelling for help, a couple was able to hear her...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Shortage of pharmacists leads to shortened hours, delays

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An ongoing shortage of pharmacists is causing delays and shortened hours at some locations. Amanda Morrill, of the New Hampshire Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are experiencing burnout, like other health care professionals. On top of a busy flu shot season, they are still...
MANCHESTER, NH

