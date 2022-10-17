Read full article on original website
Man Tries To Coax Child To Leave With Him At Community Park
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma received a call from a resident Thursday night who told them a suspicious man tried to coax her young son into leaving with him earlier at the city's McDowell Park. The woman said her young child had been playing at the park when the man...
Police seek help in mysterious death of Jane Doe on Bay Area trail
Police shared photos of jewelry found on the body.
Police confirm car buried at Atherton home is a Mercedes convertible
Police are investigating why a car was filled with concrete bags and buried several feet deep in the yard of a $15 million Silicon Valley home.
Massive fire breaks out at closed restaurant in Bay Area strip mall
The walls and roof collapsed of a boarded-up restaurant that caught fire Friday morning in an East Bay strip mall.
San Jose State football player killed in e-scooter crash, officials say
A man on an e-scooter died in a traffic collision involving a school bus filled with children in San Jose on Friday morning, officials said.
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
San Francisco's disappearing neon landmarks are flickering back to life
"We thought we were the only people who cared about this."
District 4 Council Race Features 2 Incumbents, Retired Cop, Police Commissioner
Right before the Antioch City Council voted last month on the city's rent stabilization ordinance, Mayor Lamar Thorpe called out "candidates," "individuals," and "policy makers calling themselves big-hearted ... who do the most cold-blooded things." "Voting against this is that," said Thorpe, who previously reminded the public an election was...
The Daily 10-20-22 How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam
According to data from the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center, San Francisco's housing hell is only getting hotter. In 2021, 11,578 people reported falling victim to real estate fraud, to the tune of $350,328,166, which the agency (vaguely) states is a 64% increase. Apartment Guide analyzed Better Business Bureau data from 2015-2021 and found that San Francisco had the third-highest number of per capita scams, behind LA and Boise (SF expats be warned). Dan Gentile recently spent two months apartment hunting in the city and dealt with plenty of scammers along the way. Here's how he almost fell for one.
San Jose Spotlight: Morgan Hill School Conflict Leaves Students In Limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers' seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of the...
Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers
Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
The Bay Area’s 95-year-old Half Moon Bay Bakery is famous for its pumpkin bread
"I tell my kids, 'Do not ever share the recipes.'"
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
All northbound lanes of I-680 closed in Sunol
All northbound lanes of Interstate 680 at CA-84 eastbound in Sunol were blocked by a traffic collision early Friday morning.
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
Damage to flooded San Francisco high-rise may cost $20M to fix
At least 50 units have been evacuated so far in a building with roughly 400 units total.
Why was there a massive fireworks show over San Francisco Bay last night?
Many were mystified on Wednesday night by the loud booms heard from San Francisco to the East Bay.
