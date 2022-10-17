ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Man Tries To Coax Child To Leave With Him At Community Park

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma received a call from a resident Thursday night who told them a suspicious man tried to coax her young son into leaving with him earlier at the city's McDowell Park. The woman said her young child had been playing at the park when the man...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

District 4 Council Race Features 2 Incumbents, Retired Cop, Police Commissioner

Right before the Antioch City Council voted last month on the city's rent stabilization ordinance, Mayor Lamar Thorpe called out "candidates," "individuals," and "policy makers calling themselves big-hearted ... who do the most cold-blooded things." "Voting against this is that," said Thorpe, who previously reminded the public an election was...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-20-22 How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam

According to data from the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center, San Francisco's housing hell is only getting hotter. In 2021, 11,578 people reported falling victim to real estate fraud, to the tune of $350,328,166, which the agency (vaguely) states is a 64% increase. Apartment Guide analyzed Better Business Bureau data from 2015-2021 and found that San Francisco had the third-highest number of per capita scams, behind LA and Boise (SF expats be warned). Dan Gentile recently spent two months apartment hunting in the city and dealt with plenty of scammers along the way. Here's how he almost fell for one.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers

Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy