Nashville, TN

Mike Deestro Wins Best Podcast Award in Nashville

By Morgan Huelsman
 4 days ago

thank you to the Movie Crew + #BTeam for making us the Best Podcast in Nashville Scene! We did it!!!!!

Congratulations to The Bobby Bones Show's Mike Deestro !

Every year the Nashville Scene has a " Best Of Nashville ," where people can vote for the best things in Nashville. Mike D was nominated for Best Podcast in the city and the BTeam showed up big time for him! His podcast Movie Mike's Movie Podcast received the award for Best Podcast! Coming in 2nd was a podcast called Nateland and in third place a podcast called Deep Dish Conversations. Mike D was super stoked about winning the award and thanked anyone who voted for him.

Bobby Bones also noted how proud he was of Mike D during The Bobby Bones Show today and encouraged everyone to check out his podcast. Listen here!

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

