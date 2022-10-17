ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bobby Bones Show

Bobby Bones' Bulldog Stanley Recovering Well Post ACL Surgery

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLvJf_0icAZ4M900

Bobby Bones shared an update on his bulldog Stanley after he had two ACL surgeries done last week. A lot of kids were asking for Stanley updates wanting to ensure "Stanley The Dog" was doing well.

Bulldogs are known for having to get a lot of surgeries done and this ACL surgery on both of his legs marks Stanley's 11th. This past weekend, Bones and his wife Caitlin spent the weekend helping Stanley recover. He had to wear a big cone so he didn't lick or chew on his surgery scar and it was making it really hard for him to sleep. Caitlin suggested they get him a "body suit," and ever since that's been on him he's been doing much better.

Bones also shared Stanley is supposed to be on a leash at all times to limit any major activity on his legs, including when he uses the restroom. Though Stanley refused to use the restroom while on a leash, so Bones let him off for a brief moment and he took off using 3 of his legs. Limiting activity also means Stanley can't be around Eller, Bones and Caitlin's other dog. She has too much energy so they have to keep them separated from each other unless they're on leashes.

Despite some changes they've had to make around the house, Stanley is recovering well and getting lots of rest since he got his new suit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Bobby Bones Show

Bobby’s Bulldog Stanley Received Some Bad News About His Leg

Bobby Bones shared some sad news about his bulldog Stanley. A few days ago, Bones told The Bobby Bones Show that Stanley was dealing with some injuries on two of his legs. He had been playing a little too hard and started limping. After a few visits to the vet, Bones found out Stanley has a fully torn ACL in one leg and a half torn ACL in the other leg. Bones said they're currently trying to decide when to have surgery on his legs. But he's stressed about it because the recovery will be about 2 months long and Stanley will have to be on a leash anytime he's up and walking around. Otherwise he has to stay in a room/kennel so that he's not running around and letting his legs heal.
The Bobby Bones Show

Bobby Bones Shares Update on Bulldog Stanley’s Torn ACLs

Bobby Bones shared last week that his bulldog Stanley has two torn ACLs. He had been playing a little too hard and started limping. After a few visits to the vet, Bones found out Stanley has a fully torn ACL in one leg and a half torn ACL in the other leg. He found out that Stanley wouldn't be able to play for 2 months in his recovery from surgery, and he'd always have to be on a leash to keep him from too much activity. So Bones has been nervous to get the surgery done since Stanley is a very active dog.
msn.com

Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans. The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years. While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy