Pioneers stunned at home in devastating 38-7 loss to EVW

The Pierz football team suffered their worst defeat of the season, falling 38-7 against Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, Oct. 14.

The Pioneers found themselves down 14-0 before they put points on the board.

In the second half, Jacob LeBlanc scored on a 4-yard run and Kirby Fischer kicked the PAT to make it 14-7.

Unfortunately, that was about the only bright moment all game for the Pioneers. The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the final minutes of the second quarter. They scored on a 55-yard catch and run, and they scored on a 95-yard pick six in the final seconds of the half.

Down 26-7 going into the third, the Pioneers tried to rally on offense, but to no avail. The defense held the Eagles scoreless in the third but the offense was also held scoreless.

The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the final quarter to give the game its final score, 38-7.

Pierz recorded a respectable, 257 yards of offense, but were unable to find the endzone more than once. LeBlanc led the team in rushing, 24 carries for 94 yards. Reese Young carried the ball 14 times for 61 yards. Garrett Cummings completed 7-of-15 passes for 65 yards and an interception. Fischer and Young both hauled in two receptions each, with Fischer having 23 yards and Young having 20.

Defensively, the Pioneers allowed 392 total yards, with 248 of them coming from the air on 11-of-21 completions. They forced two turnovers, both being interceptions.

“We played a very good EVW team,” Head Coach Danny Saehr said. “We made too many mistakes to beat a good team. (We) give them credit for capitalizing.”

The Pioneers drop to 5-2 on the season. They look to rebound as they take on the Royalton Royals on the road, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.