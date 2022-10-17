Students at Heritage High School could play soccer longer and perform better if they had lights for their field, representatives of Blount County Schools said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, Blount County Board of Commissioners workshop meeting. After extended discussion, members of the board forwarded to the full commission a resolution that would allow BCS to use $192,000 from the fund balance of its general operating budget to pay for field lights. Speaking to the need for the system, Heritage High School girls soccer coach...

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO