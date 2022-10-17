Read full article on original website
Related
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: As a former educator, school board member I support Edlund
As a retired educator and past board member of the Plumas Unified School District, I felt it important to attend the League of Women Voters (LWV). Candidate Forum held at Portola. It should be noted that the LWV always holds a forum that allows questions from the public and ensures fairness and equal time for each candidate to address issues brought forth from the public.
Quaker Valley School District hires national firm to seek grants for proposed high school, no start date set
Quaker Valley School District officials have approved a contract with a national consulting firm to seek grants for a proposed high school. The board voted 8-0 at its Oct. 18 meeting to hire Summit Strategies to “engage in governmental relations work to identify potential federal and state funding opportunities and provide grant writing consultant services.”
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.
Pittsfield Public Schools Implores Good Behavior, Responsibility At Tonight’s High School Football Game
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have caught us talking about the lengthy robocall that Superintendent Joe Curtis sent to all families within the Pittsfield Public Schools on Thursday night. The message: abide by the rules!. This year's PHS vs. Taconic football game is tonight at 5...
Shedding some light: county commissioners, mayor debate Heritage soccer field upgrades
Students at Heritage High School could play soccer longer and perform better if they had lights for their field, representatives of Blount County Schools said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, Blount County Board of Commissioners workshop meeting. After extended discussion, members of the board forwarded to the full commission a resolution that would allow BCS to use $192,000 from the fund balance of its general operating budget to pay for field lights. Speaking to the need for the system, Heritage High School girls soccer coach...
Westfield High School counselors bring college fair to several area schools
WESTFIELD — The Westfield High School Counseling Department is again taking the lead on bringing 100 colleges and universities to Westfield High School and to 12 other schools in the region Oct. 24-28. Guidance counselor Merylin Asselin, a former college admissions officer, said she began the college fair 12 years ago with 50 colleges visiting three area schools.
Mount Vernon residents accuse school board of misuse of funds
Save Mount Vernon, the group comprised of concerned residents, told News 12 the school board has paid more than $8 million to a company called Wellcore/Just Inspire since 2015.
The Suburban Times
First lady Jill Biden highlights high school programs at Bates Technical College
Bates Technical College announcement. First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Bates Technical College’s South Campus on Friday, Oct. 7 to tour youth apprenticeship and the Technical High School programs that connect youth to hands-on workforce education while they earn their high school diploma. The visit included a stop at the Technical High School’s Back-To-School Night, where students gathered to celebrate the start of the academic year and elect their inaugural student government representatives.
Comments / 0