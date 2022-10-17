ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year

(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: As a former educator, school board member I support Edlund

As a retired educator and past board member of the Plumas Unified School District, I felt it important to attend the League of Women Voters (LWV). Candidate Forum held at Portola. It should be noted that the LWV always holds a forum that allows questions from the public and ensures fairness and equal time for each candidate to address issues brought forth from the public.
Tribune-Review

Quaker Valley School District hires national firm to seek grants for proposed high school, no start date set

Quaker Valley School District officials have approved a contract with a national consulting firm to seek grants for a proposed high school. The board voted 8-0 at its Oct. 18 meeting to hire Summit Strategies to “engage in governmental relations work to identify potential federal and state funding opportunities and provide grant writing consultant services.”
VISTA.Today

Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students

Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.  
The Daily Times

Shedding some light: county commissioners, mayor debate Heritage soccer field upgrades

Students at Heritage High School could play soccer longer and perform better if they had lights for their field, representatives of Blount County Schools said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, Blount County Board of Commissioners workshop meeting. After extended discussion, members of the board forwarded to the full commission a resolution that would allow BCS to use $192,000 from the fund balance of its general operating budget to pay for field lights. Speaking to the need for the system, Heritage High School girls soccer coach...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
The Suburban Times

First lady Jill Biden highlights high school programs at Bates Technical College

Bates Technical College announcement. First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Bates Technical College’s South Campus on Friday, Oct. 7 to tour youth apprenticeship and the Technical High School programs that connect youth to hands-on workforce education while they earn their high school diploma. The visit included a stop at the Technical High School’s Back-To-School Night, where students gathered to celebrate the start of the academic year and elect their inaugural student government representatives.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy