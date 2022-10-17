Read full article on original website
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
Will Bitcoin Tank Following The Charles Schwab Indicator? Do BTC Investors Need To Worry?
The crypto market is giving investors no hope of recovery as the price of Bitcoin returns from its recent gain. In the meantime, futures trading remains the best way to gain from the crypto ecosystem. Experts in the crypto world revealed that the current market situation results from several macroeconomic...
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it
The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run. XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of XRP continues to trade below...
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
Solana (SOL) Breaks Below $30 Support; Have Bulls Given Up So Soon?
SOL’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades below the region of interest for more uptrend. SOL continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price movement after losing support to bears. The price of SOL trades below $30 for the first time after...
Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?
CSPR’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.041 to maintain its bullish run. CSPR continues to struggle as a hidden bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of CSPR continues to...
Why MetaCryp Could Be Your Best Crypto To Buy Today, Alongside Avalanche and Chainlink
The cryptocurrency market has renewed interest in Metaverse tokens after the success of blockchain-based games like Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND). MetaCryp (MTCR) is the hot new Metaverse token offering players and investors more rewards with its unique play-to-earn (P2E) gaming system. This guide will discuss three crypto...
Elrond And Aptos Take Over Crypto Market, Negative Consequences For Top Coins?
Elrond (EGLD) and Aptos (APT) are attractive in a sideways market as they record extreme price fluctuations. This price action is attracting market participants tired of Bitcoin and Ethereum trending sideways, chopping out long and short positions. Launched a day ago in most crypto exchanges, Aptos experiences massive price fluctuations....
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
Near Protocol Loses $3 As Holders Sweat Over Price, Is There One Last Trick?
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend. NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region. The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge...
Binance Coin Buying Volume Up – Will This Push BNB Up To $275 Level?
Binance Coin (BNB) had an opportunity for a price rally last week after its parent company finally completed the scheduled token burn for the third quarter of the year. BNB price slightly corrected after going up by almost 4% following the latest burning of Binance tokens. Binance established $260 as...
Polkadot Posts Highest Development Activity In Last 7 Days – A Boost For DOT Price?
Polkadot (DOT) is experiencing a sharp price correction for the past days, painting its charts in red as it continues to struggle to find a solid footing and start climbing once again. At press time, tracking from Coingecko shows the crypto is trading at $6.11, going down by 1% over...
MATIC Price Surges More Than 6%, Is It Finally A Trend Change?
MATIC price has witnessed a rally as the coin almost appreciated by 7% over the last 24 hours. MATIC (Polygon) had been trying hard to move past its immediate trading session for a while, and now it has finally been able to do that. It is, however, too early to...
