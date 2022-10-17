ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Alabama Resiliency Summit aims to increase communication in crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There is always more a city can do to prepare for an emergency. Today, a summit was held to try to strengthen the resiliency of our city, and communication between certain local and state agencies ahead of the next emergency. The “Preparedness For Alabama Resilience...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
utv44.com

New Boys and Girls Clubs location coming for Dauphin Island Parkway area

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama will be looking for a new location to serve the kids in Maysville and Dauphin Island Parkway areas of Mobile. The non-profit says with demolition approved for the public housing complex its currently located in, it will need to find a new space. The Mobile Housing Authority received demolition approval for RV Taylor Plaza & Thomas James Place this year. That’s where the Optimist Branch is currently located. BGCSA CEO Robert Kennedy says they're planning on providing services at that location through next September.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Easy weather, but too dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In the next 5 days, there's only a small chance for a few showers or maybe a thunderstorm late on Tuesday. Outside of that, we remain dry and calm. Temperatures will moderate, both at night and during the day. You'll enjoy a weekend filled with sunshine, with just a gentle southerly wind. Nights will remain in the 50s into Monday. Days will warm from the upper 70s to start the weekend, to the lower 80s by Monday and Tuesday.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

USA loses to Troy by less than a touchdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile played host last night, to one of our state's biggest rivalries, the USA Jags taking on the Troy Trojans in the “Battle for the Belt!” South Alabama went into the game ranked one in the Sunbelt Conference Western Division. This is South Alabama's second game in a row to be shown on national tv. It was a tough game and Troy ended up winning by less than a touchdown.
MOBILE, AL
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe

The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
FOLEY, AL

