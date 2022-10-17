Read full article on original website
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
Alabama woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
High school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen in Foley, Alabama
FOLEY, Ala. — Kristen Tucker is kind of a big deal. A senior at Foley High School, Kristen is on top of the world. You see, last Friday, Kristen was named her high school’s homecoming queen after a student vote. And the world is watching. Kristen is a...
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets, even service dogs from stepping foot in the white sand. But some people are not taking it seriously. Steve […]
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
Alabama health officials want you to get vaccinated before Halloween
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama health officials are urging you to get vaccinated against the flu before Halloween. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to kick in, as it takes time for our bodies to produce the important antibodies. On Wednesday, we told you about significant flu...
Alabama Resiliency Summit aims to increase communication in crisis
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There is always more a city can do to prepare for an emergency. Today, a summit was held to try to strengthen the resiliency of our city, and communication between certain local and state agencies ahead of the next emergency. The “Preparedness For Alabama Resilience...
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Ja' Cori Barnes of Vigor High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ja’ Cori Barnes of Vigor High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. The junior running back rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the wolves convincing win over Elberta. A big performance from barnes despite the death of...
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
New Boys and Girls Clubs location coming for Dauphin Island Parkway area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama will be looking for a new location to serve the kids in Maysville and Dauphin Island Parkway areas of Mobile. The non-profit says with demolition approved for the public housing complex its currently located in, it will need to find a new space. The Mobile Housing Authority received demolition approval for RV Taylor Plaza & Thomas James Place this year. That’s where the Optimist Branch is currently located. BGCSA CEO Robert Kennedy says they're planning on providing services at that location through next September.
Easy weather, but too dry
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In the next 5 days, there's only a small chance for a few showers or maybe a thunderstorm late on Tuesday. Outside of that, we remain dry and calm. Temperatures will moderate, both at night and during the day. You'll enjoy a weekend filled with sunshine, with just a gentle southerly wind. Nights will remain in the 50s into Monday. Days will warm from the upper 70s to start the weekend, to the lower 80s by Monday and Tuesday.
USA loses to Troy by less than a touchdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile played host last night, to one of our state's biggest rivalries, the USA Jags taking on the Troy Trojans in the “Battle for the Belt!” South Alabama went into the game ranked one in the Sunbelt Conference Western Division. This is South Alabama's second game in a row to be shown on national tv. It was a tough game and Troy ended up winning by less than a touchdown.
Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
Haunted Mobile: 6 allegedly haunted places you need to visit this Halloween season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mobile has long been known for its rich history. Becoming an American city in 1813, Mobile has seen a civil war and three previous fights between countries over the land. Because of its history, Mobile is considered home to many ghosts and mysteries from years ago. These are […]
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
