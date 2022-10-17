MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama will be looking for a new location to serve the kids in Maysville and Dauphin Island Parkway areas of Mobile. The non-profit says with demolition approved for the public housing complex its currently located in, it will need to find a new space. The Mobile Housing Authority received demolition approval for RV Taylor Plaza & Thomas James Place this year. That’s where the Optimist Branch is currently located. BGCSA CEO Robert Kennedy says they're planning on providing services at that location through next September.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO