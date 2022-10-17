Prep cross country: Holthaus 6th, Drost 7th to lead Rice Lake at Big Rivers championships

Lauren Holthaus was sixth and Clara Drost seventh in leading Rice Lake runners at Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference championships in Hudson.

With just four runners in action the Rice Lake girls didn’t receive a team score, while the boys team was eighth.

Carter Kucko led the Warrior boys by placing 24th.

Holthaus crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, and 22.3 seconds, while Drost wasn’t far behind in 20:29.8. New Richmond sophomore Marah Benedict won the girls race in 19:40.3.

Also for the Warriors Norah Hastreiter finished 18th in 21:31 and Anna Lipke crossed the finish line in 24:20.4 to take 51st.

Kucko ran the course in 18:07.2, while Nolan Tomesh just broke the 19-minute barrier with a time of 18.59.3 to come in 39th. Austin Prince was right behind in 41st at 19:04.5 and Brandon Mincoff was 43nd in 19:18.8. Thomas Olsen placed 46th in 19:23.4 and Jacob Jondreau crossed the line in 20:02.3 for 55nd.

Winning the boys race was River Falls’ Quin Andrews after he got a time of 16:32.5.

Eau Claire Memorial won both the boys and girls Big Rivers titles. The Old Abe boys scored 25 points with four runners in the top five to top runner-up Hudson by 38 points. On the girls side Eau Claire Memorial scored 56 to beat out Menomonie by 12.

Rice Lake returns to the course Saturday as the Warriors host a Division 2 sectional at the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County campus. The first race begins at 10:30 a.m.

The will be 15 teams in action and the top two teams and top five individuals not a part of qualifying teams will earn spots at the state meet.