The world of non-fungible token investing is still seeing a host of new drops and Tamadoge is linked to the Tamadoge (TAMA) platform. The NFT collection will consist of 21,100 Tamadoge’s but the first drop was only 100 ultra-rare NFTs. Tamadoge has a good roadmap with the project planning to embrace the play-to-earn blockchain gaming theme and the TAMA coin will have utility in the ecosystem. Some of that is still to be developed and the NFTs can be an option for investors in the short run.

2 DAYS AGO