Information for South Carolina voters with early voting kickstarting Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — You don't have to wait until November to cast your votes. The early voting period starts Monday, October 24th. Any voters can visit an early voting center in their county and vote in person from Monday, October 24th to Saturday, November 5th, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
South Carolina ranks second most dangerous state to drive in, study says
Out of all 50 states, South Carolina ranks second as the most dangerous state to drive in. According to the study, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas rank in the top three. Personal injury lawyers researched the number of deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. According...
South Carolina state officials warn of increased deer-vehicle collisions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reported much more deer-vehicle collisions in the past year than usual and warns drivers of deer on state roads. Officials say drivers in the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer throughout the year, but especially...
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
Georgia's first district candidates talk early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic candidate Wade Herring and incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter are vying for Georgia's first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and are encouraging people to get to the polls and vote. Herring spoke at the Georgia Democrats early voting tour stop in Savannah...
SC Gov. issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites 'revolving door' repeat offenders
SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Insurance is cracking down on bail bondsmen after an order from the governor. Order Number 2022 04 Handling Reports of Noncompliance With Bail Conditions Including Electronic Monitoring... by ABC15 News on Scribd. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the department to investigate bail...
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids
WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
Search suspended for missing man chronicling solo sail to Florida on social media
WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast has suspended its search for a missing 22-year-old man who set sail from Massachusetts on his way to Florida just before Hurricane Ian slammed into southwestern Florida. With no further information or sightings and negative response to Urgent Marine Information Broadcasts,...
Coastal Georgia doctors advise early flu vaccinations as cases spike statewide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Flu season arrived early this year, and Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, said the virus is rapidly spreading throughout the Coastal Empire. “Probably not very many people have been vaccinated [and] have gotten the flu shot in the last couple years...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Day 2 early voting turnout in Georgia surpasses presidential election levels
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A total of 134,005 voters in Georgia cast their ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 18, outpacing the parallel numbers in the 2020 Presidential election. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Tuesday's total marked a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, as well as a 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
Candidates in the SC 1st District Congressional race talk abortion, transgender rights
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — In less than three weeks, South Carolinians will vote in the mid-term elections. Wednesday night, candidates in one of the key races faced each other in a televised debate. Republican Nancy Mace and her democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews traded verbal jabs ahead of the...
Early voting turnout keeps pace with Presidential election through day three
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia voters continue to hit the polls in record numbers, with day three of early voting factored in. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters cast their ballots in early voting. On Wednesday, 126,918 Georgians voted in the Nov. 8 election, signaling a 63.3% increase from day three of the 2018 midterm election.
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
Officials: 2 South Carolina troopers injured in traffic stop hit-and-run crash
Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The sheriff's office said the troopers were hit by a car during a traffic stop. According to...
Hundreds of cases of bullying and harassments in tri-county schools
The South Carolina School Report Card released this week shows high numbers of kids experiencing bullying, harassment, and even physical attacks. There were hundreds of cases of bullying and harassment in Tri-County schools just this past year alone. CCSD saw 726 incidents of bullying or harassment, BCSD 48, and DD2...
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
