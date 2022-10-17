ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WTGS

Georgia's first district candidates talk early voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic candidate Wade Herring and incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter are vying for Georgia's first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and are encouraging people to get to the polls and vote. Herring spoke at the Georgia Democrats early voting tour stop in Savannah...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WTGS

AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids

WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
ATLANTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
WTGS

Day 2 early voting turnout in Georgia surpasses presidential election levels

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A total of 134,005 voters in Georgia cast their ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 18, outpacing the parallel numbers in the 2020 Presidential election. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Tuesday's total marked a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, as well as a 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Early voting turnout keeps pace with Presidential election through day three

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia voters continue to hit the polls in record numbers, with day three of early voting factored in. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters cast their ballots in early voting. On Wednesday, 126,918 Georgians voted in the Nov. 8 election, signaling a 63.3% increase from day three of the 2018 midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Hundreds of cases of bullying and harassments in tri-county schools

The South Carolina School Report Card released this week shows high numbers of kids experiencing bullying, harassment, and even physical attacks. There were hundreds of cases of bullying and harassment in Tri-County schools just this past year alone. CCSD saw 726 incidents of bullying or harassment, BCSD 48, and DD2...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

