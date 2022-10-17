Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State soccer to host Nebraska Kearney
The Emporia State soccer team is down to their final two regular season matches. Friday afternoon the Lady Hornets host Nebraska Kearney. Junior Angela Palmer says they will be fine-tuning for next week’s MIAA Tournament. Kick-off is set for 3 pm on the Emporia State soccer pitch. The Emporia...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball to host Newman
The Emporia State volleyball team hosts Newman Friday night. Junior Megan Stretton says they need to stay confident. First serve at White Auditorium is set for 7 pm this evening. The Lady Hornets will host Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
KVOE
Emporia State football travels to Missouri Southern
The Emporia State Hornets are on the Road Saturday. They will put a 3 game-winning streak on the line at Missouri Southern. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says they have been improving with more room to improve. Junior quarterback Braden Gleason also sees room to improve. Sophomore linebacker Declan Haub...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Junction City
Five different Emporia High soccer players scored goals in its 9-1 victory over Junction City Thursday night. Jefry Linares led the way for the Spartans with a hat trick. Dario Guevara and Gio Garcilazo each had two. Mats Goerres and Edwin Maciel each had one. The Spartans finish the regular...
KVOE
Emporia High football to host Junction City for Senior Night
The final week of the regular season is here. Emporia High entertains Junction City for Senior Night. The Spartans are 1-6, while the Blue Jays are 5-2. The Spartans’ seeding in the upcoming playoffs depends on several outcomes involving other teams in the Class 5A East Standings. Coach Keaton...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team swept by Washburn
The Emporia State Volleyball team was swept by #12-ranked Washburn Tuesday night, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday and Central Oklahoma Saturday.
KVOE
Chase County at Madison – Featured Area game of the Week
The featured game on Country 101.7FM has Chase County playing at Madison. The teams will be playing for the second seed in the district and a first-round home playoff game. Madison will be playing without Bryson Turner who is out with a foot injury. Madison Coach Alex McMillian says they...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City
The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
KVOE
Big 12 holds mens basketball media day
The Big 12 held the men’s basketball media day Wednesday in Kansas City. Kansas Coach Bill Self says he likes this year’s team. Coach Self says the experienced players will need to lead the younger players. Kansas State returns only 2 players from last year’s team, Markquis Nowell...
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Additional programming and new facility included in reinvestment plan for Nursing Department
Additional programming, faculty and a new facility are coming to the Emporia State University nursing department as part of ESU’s reinvestment for the future initiative. The university announced Wednesday afternoon it will be creating two additional programs within the department, an online RN to BSN program for those already working as registered nurses and a master of science in nursing program. Three new faculty positions will be created to help facilitate the new programming.
KVOE
Emporia officially honored with best-tasting water award through Kansas Water Environment Association, Kansas section of American Water Works Association
With Emporia’s chlorine burnout process nearing the end, city officials are pleased with the results to this point. They are also pleased the city continues to get recognized for the high quality of its drinking water. In late August, the city’s tap water was honored by the Kansas Water...
KVOE
Veterans banners going up in downtown Emporia ahead of 19th annual Freedom Fest
If you have strolled through downtown Emporia recently, it’s safe to say you have noticed some very important faces adorning the lamposts and streets. Emporia Main Street has begun hanging veterans banners as part of All Veterans Tribute activities. This is the eighth year for the veterans banner program in Emporia.
KVOE
WEATHER: Four area counties in short-term burn bans after announcements by Chase, Osage, Wabaunsee counties, red flag warning for Greenwood County
Parts of the KVOE listening area are under burn bans with a very high fire danger in place through the weekend. Greenwood County is under a burn ban until 7 pm after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the combination of above-normal temperatures, low humidity levels, dry grasses and winds as high as 35 mph.
KVOE
Emporia Spartan Stop ecstatic with result of 21st annual KVOE Drive for Food
USD 253 Spartan Stop Director Heather Wagner was elated when she heard the final total of items collected during KVOE’s Drive for Food Thursday. With over 28,000 items donated, Wagner says any portion of that will go a long way in benefiting the food pantry as well as USD 253 students.
KVOE
Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays
Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
KVOE
Emporia narrowly misses record low temperature
After setting a record low temperature early Tuesday, the Emporia Municipal Airport is reporting a near-miss with a record for Wednesday. Low temperatures bottomed out at 22 degrees, just above the record low of 21 degrees dating back to 1972. Tuesday’s overnight low was 24, breaking the prior record of 29 set in 1999.
KVOE
Cause undetermined for field, tree fire near Hartford
A fire damaged a field and nearby trees Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says about 10 acres of the bean field burned.
KVOE
CANDIDATE FORUM: Schreiber, McGuire tangle on numerous issues facing Kansas House 60th District
The candidates for the Kansas House 60th District position clashed on several topics during KVOE’s final Candidate Forum of this general election cycle. Republican incumbent Mark Schreiber and Democratic challenger Mic McGuire differed on several topics, starting at the beginning of the program when McGuire challenged Schreiber on food sales tax and last year’s Medicare votes.
KVOE
Emporia Police Benefit Association offers slate of community activites Saturday
The Emporia Police Benefit Association has several community activities rolled up in one big event Saturday. Things begin at Jones Park at 2 pm with pumpkin decorating, followed by the Zombie Scramble disc golf tournament. Officer JT Klaurens had details on KVOE’s monthly J&J Show this week:. Play will...
