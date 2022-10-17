ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Emporia State soccer to host Nebraska Kearney

The Emporia State soccer team is down to their final two regular season matches. Friday afternoon the Lady Hornets host Nebraska Kearney. Junior Angela Palmer says they will be fine-tuning for next week’s MIAA Tournament. Kick-off is set for 3 pm on the Emporia State soccer pitch. The Emporia...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball to host Newman

The Emporia State volleyball team hosts Newman Friday night. Junior Megan Stretton says they need to stay confident. First serve at White Auditorium is set for 7 pm this evening. The Lady Hornets will host Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State football travels to Missouri Southern

The Emporia State Hornets are on the Road Saturday. They will put a 3 game-winning streak on the line at Missouri Southern. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says they have been improving with more room to improve. Junior quarterback Braden Gleason also sees room to improve. Sophomore linebacker Declan Haub...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer defeats Junction City

Five different Emporia High soccer players scored goals in its 9-1 victory over Junction City Thursday night. Jefry Linares led the way for the Spartans with a hat trick. Dario Guevara and Gio Garcilazo each had two. Mats Goerres and Edwin Maciel each had one. The Spartans finish the regular...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High football to host Junction City for Senior Night

The final week of the regular season is here. Emporia High entertains Junction City for Senior Night. The Spartans are 1-6, while the Blue Jays are 5-2. The Spartans’ seeding in the upcoming playoffs depends on several outcomes involving other teams in the Class 5A East Standings. Coach Keaton...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Chase County at Madison – Featured Area game of the Week

The featured game on Country 101.7FM has Chase County playing at Madison. The teams will be playing for the second seed in the district and a first-round home playoff game. Madison will be playing without Bryson Turner who is out with a foot injury. Madison Coach Alex McMillian says they...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City

The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Big 12 holds mens basketball media day

The Big 12 held the men’s basketball media day Wednesday in Kansas City. Kansas Coach Bill Self says he likes this year’s team. Coach Self says the experienced players will need to lead the younger players. Kansas State returns only 2 players from last year’s team, Markquis Nowell...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA STATE: Additional programming and new facility included in reinvestment plan for Nursing Department

Additional programming, faculty and a new facility are coming to the Emporia State University nursing department as part of ESU’s reinvestment for the future initiative. The university announced Wednesday afternoon it will be creating two additional programs within the department, an online RN to BSN program for those already working as registered nurses and a master of science in nursing program. Three new faculty positions will be created to help facilitate the new programming.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Four area counties in short-term burn bans after announcements by Chase, Osage, Wabaunsee counties, red flag warning for Greenwood County

Parts of the KVOE listening area are under burn bans with a very high fire danger in place through the weekend. Greenwood County is under a burn ban until 7 pm after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the combination of above-normal temperatures, low humidity levels, dry grasses and winds as high as 35 mph.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays

Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia narrowly misses record low temperature

After setting a record low temperature early Tuesday, the Emporia Municipal Airport is reporting a near-miss with a record for Wednesday. Low temperatures bottomed out at 22 degrees, just above the record low of 21 degrees dating back to 1972. Tuesday’s overnight low was 24, breaking the prior record of 29 set in 1999.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Cause undetermined for field, tree fire near Hartford

A fire damaged a field and nearby trees Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says about 10 acres of the bean field burned.
HARTFORD, KS
KVOE

CANDIDATE FORUM: Schreiber, McGuire tangle on numerous issues facing Kansas House 60th District

The candidates for the Kansas House 60th District position clashed on several topics during KVOE’s final Candidate Forum of this general election cycle. Republican incumbent Mark Schreiber and Democratic challenger Mic McGuire differed on several topics, starting at the beginning of the program when McGuire challenged Schreiber on food sales tax and last year’s Medicare votes.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy