Additional programming, faculty and a new facility are coming to the Emporia State University nursing department as part of ESU’s reinvestment for the future initiative. The university announced Wednesday afternoon it will be creating two additional programs within the department, an online RN to BSN program for those already working as registered nurses and a master of science in nursing program. Three new faculty positions will be created to help facilitate the new programming.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO