William 'Willie' Bruce Cullor, 64, of Lucerne, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
William “Willie” Bruce Cullor, 64, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, after his battle with cancer. Willie Cullor was born in Unionville, MO, Cullor on August 15th, 1958, the son of Martin and Lenora (Buckallew). Willie was raised in Unionville and graduated from the Unionville High School in 1976. Willie loved his children and family foremost. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing, traveling (especially to Phoenix, AZ), football, and sampling good food. On October 12, 2012 he married Jeanne Werkmeister/Dervin and together they served as youth pastors, volunteered as sponsors for the children’s camp, and engaged in private mentoring in their home where these friends were thought of as family. Willie was a member of the Unionville Assembly of God Church and was active in their men’s Bible study.
Centerville driver blamed for 2-car crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police blame a southeast Iowa man for causing a Kirksville wreck. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 6 West and Industrial Road. Officers told KTVO a car driven by Steven Lindley, 23, of Centerville, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 6 and...
1 injured in Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A two-car crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville late Friday morning sent one person to the hospital with injuries. It happened at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 6 East. Kirksville police told KTVO a car driven by Kaleb McKim, 27, of...
Macon woman turning 112 years old Saturday
MACON, Mo. — If you thought 100 trips around the sun was a lot, just imagine 112. A Macon woman turns 112 on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Velma Hinds lives at Loch Haven Senior Living Community in Macon. Her only two children, Carol Coffman, of Macon, and Sue Cavender,...
Northeast Missouri crews battle at least 3 natural cover fires
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Dry conditions, whipping winds and fire make for a dangerous combination. Multiple northeast Missouri fire departments were fighting at least two natural cover fires Friday afternoon in the Kirksville area. One blaze was on First Trail south of Kirksville. It was reported around 3 p.m. It...
Charles Jones, 90, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Charles Jones, 90, of Kirksville passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was the son of Forrest and Edith (Schillie) Jones, born March 24, 1932 in Adair County, Missouri. On December 30, 1955, in Kirksville he was united in marriage to Onie May Conlon who preceded him in death in 2007. He was also preceded in death by his second wife Helen (Rogers) Jones; sister, Evelyn Eitel; brother-in-law, Jimmie Eitel; brother-in-law, Donald Swisher and niece, Michelle (Jones) Carrier.
Flight 5966 crashed on approach to Kirksville airport 18 years ago
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It was 18 years ago, Oct. 19, 2004, that a passenger flight from St. Louis to Kirksville crashed on approach to Kirksville Regional Airport. Both pilots and 11 of the 13 passengers on board the plane were killed. The crash of Corporate Airlines Flight 5966 happened...
Woodpile fire outside La Plata spreads to nearby house, destroying it
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters from four departments battled a late-afternoon woodpile fire that spread to a house. It happened at a residence at 12184 Flagpole Avenue, about seven miles west of La Plata. The unoccupied home was owned by Richard and Sharron Burns. Sharron told KTVO at the...
Brush hog blaze catches Putnam County beanfield on fire
NEAR LIVONIA, Mo. — Dozens of acres of soybeans in Putnam County were destroyed by flames Thursday after a brush hog caught fire, and the flames spread to the beanfield. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a field along Highway 136, three miles west of Livonia. The property is...
Pickleball courts coming to Kirksville sooner than expected
Kirksville, Mo. — Back in September, avid pickleballer Daniel Thompson received over 200 signatures within a few days, and now with increasing discussions surrounding the rapidly growing sport, it appears changes are coming sooner than expected, with a target date of 2024 announced at a city meeting at the Kirksville Aquatic Center Tuesday evening.
Current Chariton River bridge to be destroyed during Phase 2 of construction
NOVINGER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) gave KTVO more details on the Chariton River bridge reconstruction project Thursday afternoon. Keith Killen, project manager for MoDOT, told KTVO that maintenance on the current bridge costs more than the bridge is worth. The reason the bridge is in...
1 found in closet, 1 ran from Kirksville police; both arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two were taken into custody in Kirksville Thursday, one after running from officers. Just before noon Thursday, officers were investigating a tip about suspicious activity at a residence in the 800 block of North Walnut. They had information that Michael T. Adams, who had warrants for...
Church just 1 block from Kirksville Police Station hit by BB vandal
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A church just one block east of the Kirksville Police Station fell victim to BB gun vandalism this week. The glass front door of the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of High and McPherson streets was shattered by a single BB. It was part of...
Advice from 100-year-old Kirksville woman: 'Live every day as if it's your last'
A northeast Missouri woman is celebrating 100 trips around the sun. On Thursday, Evelyn Bragg, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday. She lives at The Arbors, and the good people there threw her a big birthday bash. Bragg told KTVO she spent most of her life on a small farm...
Kirksville Police Department opens new firing range for officer training
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department has officially opened a brand new firing range just west of Kirksville. Kirksville Police Chief Scott Williamson says it will be a critical asset for the department and the surrounding areas as well. "We've got the largest population, we've got the largest...
Almost 2 dozen vehicles in Kirksville had windows shot out with BB gun
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly two dozen cars and trucks in Kirksville had a window shot out with a BB gun this week. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones said the crimes happened in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday and Tuesday into Wednesday. Many of the victims live...
Schuyler County man dead after being thrown from horse
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is dead following an accident on a Schuyler County farm. Sheriff Joe Wuebker told KTVO that Menno Schwartz Jr., 22, was killed Sunday afternoon when he was thrown from a horse at the Schwartz residence on Route J, southeast of Queen City.
Truman Women's Basketball Coach Theo Dean enters 4th year leading the program
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's hard to believe, but it has been four years since Truman State University's Theo Dean was named the head coach of the women's basketball team. When Truman legend Amy Eagan left the program abruptly in August of 2019, there were many questions about who would lead the Bulldogs going forward and Coach Dean more than answered the call leading the team to a 20-win season and a team-record 16 conference victories.
