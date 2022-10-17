William “Willie” Bruce Cullor, 64, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, after his battle with cancer. Willie Cullor was born in Unionville, MO, Cullor on August 15th, 1958, the son of Martin and Lenora (Buckallew). Willie was raised in Unionville and graduated from the Unionville High School in 1976. Willie loved his children and family foremost. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing, traveling (especially to Phoenix, AZ), football, and sampling good food. On October 12, 2012 he married Jeanne Werkmeister/Dervin and together they served as youth pastors, volunteered as sponsors for the children’s camp, and engaged in private mentoring in their home where these friends were thought of as family. Willie was a member of the Unionville Assembly of God Church and was active in their men’s Bible study.

