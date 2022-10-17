Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
Will Bitcoin Tank Following The Charles Schwab Indicator? Do BTC Investors Need To Worry?
The crypto market is giving investors no hope of recovery as the price of Bitcoin returns from its recent gain. In the meantime, futures trading remains the best way to gain from the crypto ecosystem. Experts in the crypto world revealed that the current market situation results from several macroeconomic...
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
Dogecoin Price Continues To Consolidate But A Move Above This Level Could Fuel A Rally
Dogecoin price has continued to consolidate. However, the coin showed signs of recovery on its one-day chart. Over the last 24 hours, the coin hasn’t made much progress. In the past week, Dogecoin price just moved up by 0.4%, which indicates that the coin is still in a consolidated price range.
PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it
The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why The Bulls Are Comfortable
Bitcoin price corrected lower below the $19,500 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains in a key range and trading above the $19,000 support zone. Bitcoin failed to gain strength above $19,600 and corrected gains. The price is trading near $19,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run. XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of XRP continues to trade below...
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
Chronocatz or Tamadoge: Which NFTs Will Rule?
The world of non-fungible token investing is still seeing a host of new drops and Tamadoge is linked to the Tamadoge (TAMA) platform. The NFT collection will consist of 21,100 Tamadoge’s but the first drop was only 100 ultra-rare NFTs. Tamadoge has a good roadmap with the project planning to embrace the play-to-earn blockchain gaming theme and the TAMA coin will have utility in the ecosystem. Some of that is still to be developed and the NFTs can be an option for investors in the short run.
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
Top 3 Cryptos with growth potential: Chainlink, Tamadoge and BudBlockz
When it comes to investing diversification is extremely important. Having a diverse portfolio allows you to spread your risk something that is highly recommended especially when dealing with crypto. By investing in a variety of different coins and tokens, you can protect yourself against the ups and downs of the market, and when it comes to diversification, few coins offer more potential than Chainlink, Tamadoge, and BudBlockz.
Near Protocol Loses $3 As Holders Sweat Over Price, Is There One Last Trick?
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend. NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region. The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge...
Elrond Coin Looks To Breach $55 Resistance – Is $65 Hittable This Month?
Elrond was rising before leveling off at around $54.40. The EGL price has recently broken through a key price resistance level, rising above $56.37. On weekly, biweekly, and monthly time frames, Elrond has been performing bullishly, based on data by Coingecko, Thursday. This bullish movement may have been prompted by...
Why MetaCryp Could Be Your Best Crypto To Buy Today, Alongside Avalanche and Chainlink
The cryptocurrency market has renewed interest in Metaverse tokens after the success of blockchain-based games like Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND). MetaCryp (MTCR) is the hot new Metaverse token offering players and investors more rewards with its unique play-to-earn (P2E) gaming system. This guide will discuss three crypto...
