Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, IL, announced that it will officially make Tempe home to its eighth location in the Phoenix area. The famous deep dish pizzeria is slated to open its newest location in late fall 2022, currently under construction, at 27 South McClintock Drive in Tempe, AZ. The new space is located in Tempe Marketplace in a free standing retail building, adjacent to Barrio Queen and The Keg Steakhouse, near the corner of South McClintock Drive and East Rio Salado Pkwy. It’s located along the Salt River near the interchange of Loop 101 and 202 in the heart of the Valley.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO