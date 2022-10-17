Read full article on original website
birdofprey
4d ago
What is wrong with people these days. Ever since Trump made the scene everyone has just gotten so hateful. This teacher needs fired and her license revoked
wccbcharlotte.com
Alleged Christmas Parade Attacker in Court
Waukesha, WI – The man accused of killing six people and hurting 62 others in an attack on a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last December is defending himself in court. Darrell Brooks is facing over 80 charges. He was in court Tuesday, and at one point the judge ordered...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of their own — K9 Zeus. According to ISP, Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who was on patrol for the last year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road. Previously,...
WNDU
California man sentenced to 80 years in 1999 rape of Logansport woman
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a California man was sentenced for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in 1999. 53-year-old Rodriguez Todd was sentenced to 80 years in prison. The prosecution proved that he kidnapped the woman at knifepoint while she stopped her car to check her transmission fluid...
Indiana school district orders teachers to remove 'political' posters from classrooms
The Lake Central School Corporation in St, John, Indiana has ordered that teachers remove posters from classrooms that are intended to encourage acceptance.
wfyi.org
What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults
One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
WLKY.com
Indiana police still looking for answers six months after boy found dead in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — It's now been six months since the body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase in southern Indiana. Still, no arrests have been made. The suitcase was found in April in a wooded area in Washington County. Previous story: ISP: Boy found...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
wccbcharlotte.com
SC Attorney General Files Response To Alex Murdaugh Attorney Motions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a response to two recent motions filed by defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused in the murders of his wife and son at the family’s hunting property in June of ’21. Defense attorneys have...
18-year-old drunk driver smashes into back of state trooper, police say
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A state trooper narrowly avoided injury after an accused drunk driver smashed into the back of his patrol vehicle while he was making a traffic stop. According to the Indiana State Police, a state trooper had been pulled over in the right lane of N. Green River Road when a 2010 […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state recently rolled out its new statewide tutoring grant program over the weekend for parents and families. It’s open to all fourth-graders and fifth-graders who qualify for federally subsidized meals and scored below proficiency on both the reading and math portions of the ILearn state test.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
WIBC.com
Why RSV Seems to Be Worse in Indiana This Year
INDIANAPOLIS–Doctors believe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is worse this year in Indiana. They think a big reason for that is that people are taking less precautions against COVID-19 and other viruses now compared to 2020 and 2021. When the pandemic hit, people wore masks and socially distanced more often....
WANE-TV
DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes
(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that […]
WANE-TV
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
WNDU
Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions. The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.
WISH-TV
New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
