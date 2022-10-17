Read full article on original website
KVAL
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
Murder charges dismissed for North Bend woman accused of stabbing mother in 2019
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney dismissed the murder case against Alexis Marie Bergquist due to mental illness. According to the DA, on December 30, 2019, Alexis Marie Bergquist was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree for causing the death of her mother, Ramona Matthews. The event occurred in the City of North Bend.
UO wide receiver Chase Cota, of Medford, reflects on playing for UCLA - and returning home
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
Committee submits signatures to recall hospital board members
COOS BAY, Ore. — Workers union UFCW 555 and the Oregon Nurses Association submitted more than 5 thousand signatures to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday. It's part of their effort to recall members of the Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors after the union says they received numerous worker complaints they attribute to decisions made by the board.
Airport Heights residents express concern over future airport development
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Residents of the Airport Heights neighborhood in North Bend are asking to be heard as the Coos County Airport district updates its budget at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. During a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, commissioners discussed expenses for current projects including installation of a...
