newsnet5
How to watch Cavs season opener against Raptors
TORONTO — The Guardians season may have ended Tuesday night, but at least Cleveland fans have something to look forward to watching. Basketball is officially back. The Cavaliers are heading to Toronto Wednesday night to face the Raptors in the season opener. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. You...
WGNO
Saints Struggling so fans flocking up for promising Pelicans
Despite the Saints bleak outlook and lackluster performance this season... fans still have hope for another team---the Pelicans!
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Detroit Pistons waste Saddiq Bey's standout game in 130-106 loss to New York Knicks
NEW YORK — The Detroit Pistons received strong offensive performances from several starters Friday. Unfortunately, the rest of the team couldn't follow suit. The Pistons lost to the New York Knicks on the road, 130-106, and fell to 1-1 overall on the season. Saddiq Bey (26 points, 9-for-15 shooting, seven rebounds) and Bojan Bogdanovic (18...
