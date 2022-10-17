Cops: Driver trying to pass double-parked vehicle collided with MTA bus; source says bus operator and a child taken to hospital

Read full article on original website
Cops: 1 man critical after fire at bike shop on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition following a fire at a mixed-commercial building that houses a bike shop and an apartment on Hylan Boulevard in Grant City, according to police. About 60 firefighters and 12 units battled the blaze, which was reported at 3:51...
Cops: Body of woman found in bin on Staten Island; she was partially-dressed, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was found inside a large bin in a driveway in Port Richmond on Friday morning, according to police. Cops responded to a 911 call around 5:48 a.m. of a person needing assistance outside 245 Heberton Ave. between Castleton and Anderson avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island man, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing in Brooklyn; fight caught on video
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 42-year-old New Brighton man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a stabbing in Brooklyn that left a 37-year-old male victim dead more than a month ago. Edwin Pedroza of the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue also faces a criminal possession...
Fire breaksout at a Staten Island e-bike shop, injuring one victim
A Staten Island e-bike shop caught fire early Friday morning, leaving one person seriously injured and causing major damage to the store.
fox29.com
Sword assault in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running
NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
Man, 18, accused of stabbing in vicinity of Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man stands accused in a stabbing where a 19-year-old victim sought help for his injuries inside the St. George Ferry Terminal earlier this week. Prince Khamani of the 400 block of Richmond Terrace was arrested about a half hour after the violent assault...
New Dorp man, 53, allegedly caught with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the seizure of a gun by officers in the 121st Precinct on Staten Island that led to the arrest of a man who lives in New Dorp. Charles Temple, 53, of Ebbitts Street, was arrested with a loaded gun on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue in Tompkinsville, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
queenoftheclick.com
Check Stealing in Bay Ridge Happened At the Post Office – Inside Job – Arrest Made
Captain Tolson told Bay Ridge that someone was stealing checks, cleaning them and selling them on the Dark Web. Captain Tolson said they realized it was happening at the Post Office and it was an inside job! In the Spring, it was believed to be the mailboxes – see here. Captain Tolson said the mailboxes are secure.
Woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home
A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.
Inside the crackdown: NYC Sheriff’s Office conducts operation at Staten Island smoke shops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sheriff’s Office conducted a borough-wide enforcement operation Wednesday aimed at nabbing the sellers of untaxed cigarettes and other illegal products in smoke shops. Broken up into three separate teams, members of the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the NYPD, performed routine inspections...
Man, 19, stabbed at Staten Island Ferry terminal during morning rush; 4 in custody
19-year-old man was stabbed inside the St. George Ferry Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush hour, police said. Four men are in custody.
Cops probe report of shots fired in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report that a gun was discharged early on Tuesday morning in Mariners Harbor. A 20-year-old woman told responding officers that an unidentified individual fired shots in the vicinity of Arlington Avenue and Benjamin Place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Washington Square News
Private security guards patrol emergency exits at West 4th subway station
At the often-crowded West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station, one of the closest to NYU’s campus, officers from two private security contractors now stand in front of emergency exit doors and turnstiles. The officers have been patrolling the station since they were assigned to the post in early September.
Delays expected on these Staten Island streets next week due to paving, milling
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Expect delays and road closures on several Staten Island streets next week when the city Department of Transportation (DOT) continues daytime and nighttime paving and nighttime milling efforts in several communities. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved are...
Facing armed kidnapping allegations on S.I., he cuts deal with prosecutors. Victim passed desperate note to bank teller for help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of decades in prison, a Queens man accused of an armed assault and kidnapping on Staten Island has opted to cut his losses. Jahlil Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty last month in Supreme Court, St. George, to second-degree criminal weapon possession in connection with the 2021 incident.
Man steals woman's eyeglasses while beating her unprovoked on Brooklyn subway platform
A man beat a woman on a subway platform and then stole her eyeglasses in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn station, police said Wednesday as they released an image of the suspect.
Cops: 16-year-old girl reported missing from Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who has been reported missing from her home in Annadale. Grace Dakins, 16, was seen on Friday leaving her residence in the vicinity of Shotwell and Smyrna avenues at about 4 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Mercedes driver flees after crushing legs of man unloading U-Haul truck in Brooklyn
A Mercedes-Benz driver fled after crashing into a man unloading a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn and leaving the victim in critical condition with severe leg injuries.
