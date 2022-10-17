Read full article on original website
Girls volleyball: Hillsborough wins Somerset County Tournament over Montgomery
Aileen Xue’s versatile night led top-seeded Hillsborough to a Somerset County Tournament championship over second-seeded Montgomery 25-15, 25-12 on Friday in Hillsborough. The sophomore outside hitter notched eight kills, nine digs and a block in the victory. Reagan Pirog was vital on defense, digging up 14 balls alongside her six aces.
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1.
Volleyball: Rodrigues, Muller lead Westfield to Union County Tournament crown
This special volleyball season Westfield is having is like a math equation. The constant is the serving prowess of Carly Rodrigues, but the variable of who will step up in the hitting department changes on a match by match basis. And since the letter x is used to represent a...
Jackson Memorial edges Middletown North - Girls soccer - Shore Conf. Coaches - Final
Chloe Messer nailed the game-winner with her second goal of the day as Jackson Memorial defeated Middletown North, 3-2, in the final round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Renee Wanzor added a goal and an assist for Jackson Memorial (9-8), which played to a 1-1 tie at...
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).
Absegami ties Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Absegami played Cedar Creek to a 0-0 draw in Egg Harbor City. Karmjeet Nagara recorded five saves for the Braves (2-13-1). Cedar Creek is now 5-7-4 on the season.
Colonia hangs on to beat Rahway, strengthen grip on playoff spot - Football recap
Jaeden Jones ran for two touchdowns in leading Colonia to a 21-20 victory on the road over Rahway. Colonia (8-1) appears to have secured a spot as one of 16 teams in the playoffs for North 4, which start next week. Rahway could also be in position to qualify in North 4.
Freehold Borough defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Riley Turner and Lily Hauge scored to give Freehold Borough a 2-0 victory against Raritan in Freehold. Scoreless at halftime, Freehold Borough (4-13) took control in the second half with two goals. Yael Spector and Payton Quinn had an assist while Jaleigh Tuccille made six saves for the shutout. Raritan...
No. 15 Cherokee over Seneca - Girls soccer recap
Jada Branford made seven saves as Cherokee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 2-0 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cherokee scored once in each half. It began when Isabella Moore found the back of the net. Katie Ulmer finished with one goal and one assist. Julia Rath...
Field hockey: Benik nets OT goal to push Manalapan past Holmdel
Brooke Benik scored an overtime game-winner to lead Holmdel to a 3-2 win over Manalapan, in Manalapan. Benik netted the game-deciding goal for the Braves (9-6) in the first overtime. Teresa Condello and Lily Osais also scored in the win, while Daria Easton finished with five saves. Angelina Petriello scored...
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) defeats Somerset Tech in OT - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis tallied the game-winner as Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) scored three unanswered goals to defeat Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Katelyn Almeida gave Somerset Tech (8-5) a 2-0 lead in the first half before Hannah Raike answered with a pair of goals for Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) (9-5). Raegan Fogarty...
Audubon over Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Makenna Ammon scored two goals during Audubon's 2-0 victory over Maple hade in Audubon. Emily Egas and Molly Sullivan dished out assists for Audubon (13-4). Maple Shade (9-4-2) was unable to get anything going offensively against the defensive wall of Audubon.
Palmyra defeats Manville - Boys soccer recap
Joe Russell tallied two goals and an assist as Palmyra defeated Manville 6-1 in Palmyra. Palmyra (11-4) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Luke Cannuli and Abdulazeez Iyiola had a goal and an assist while John Liebe made six saves. Jeremy...
Kittatinny over North Warren - Field hockey recap
Alexa Shotwell and Hannah Ellicott each scored to lead Kittatinny in a 2-1 win over North Warren, in Kittatinny. Kittatinny (7-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half. Kate Gerkhardt scored for North Warren (1-13).
Monmouth over Manchester Township - Girls soccer recap
Amanda Growney made five saves to lead Monmouth to a 2-0 victory over Manchester Township in Monmouth. After a scoreless first half, Monmouth (5-11) was able to get on the board twice over the final 40 minutes. Lauren Spence finished with two goals while Allie Wassman and Amelya Zohn were...
Delsea over Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Delsea scored all goals in the first half during a 3-0 triumph over Hammonton in Hammonton. Emily Ambrose and Ava Reardon finished with goals while Brihanna Rodriguez also found the back of the net for Delsea (14-3). Emma Peretti made a game high 17 saves for Hammonton (3-13-1).
Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final
Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap
Vanessa Sarf's second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1.
Boys Soccer: Union County Tournament final preview — No. 4 Westfield vs. No. 13 Elizabeth
No. 10 North Hunterdon over Princeton - Field hockey recap
Lauren Masters scored four goals to lead North Hunterdon, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Princeton in Princeton. Kealey Hoffman scored the other goal for 14-4 North Hunterdon, while Zoey Zahorchak made three saves for the shutout. The Lions have won six straight games including in the recent Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final. Masters, a senior, leads the team with 25 goals.
