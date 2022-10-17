ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap

Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Absegami ties Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Absegami played Cedar Creek to a 0-0 draw in Egg Harbor City. Karmjeet Nagara recorded five saves for the Braves (2-13-1). Cedar Creek is now 5-7-4 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Riley Turner and Lily Hauge scored to give Freehold Borough a 2-0 victory against Raritan in Freehold. Scoreless at halftime, Freehold Borough (4-13) took control in the second half with two goals. Yael Spector and Payton Quinn had an assist while Jaleigh Tuccille made six saves for the shutout. Raritan...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Cherokee over Seneca - Girls soccer recap

Jada Branford made seven saves as Cherokee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 2-0 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cherokee scored once in each half. It began when Isabella Moore found the back of the net. Katie Ulmer finished with one goal and one assist. Julia Rath...
TABERNACLE, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Benik nets OT goal to push Manalapan past Holmdel

Brooke Benik scored an overtime game-winner to lead Holmdel to a 3-2 win over Manalapan, in Manalapan. Benik netted the game-deciding goal for the Braves (9-6) in the first overtime. Teresa Condello and Lily Osais also scored in the win, while Daria Easton finished with five saves. Angelina Petriello scored...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon over Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap

Makenna Ammon scored two goals during Audubon’s 2-0 victory over Maple hade in Audubon. Emily Egas and Molly Sullivan dished out assists for Audubon (13-4). Maple Shade (9-4-2) was unable to get anything going offensively against the defensive wall of Audubon. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra defeats Manville - Boys soccer recap

Joe Russell tallied two goals and an assist as Palmyra defeated Manville 6-1 in Palmyra. Palmyra (11-4) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Luke Cannuli and Abdulazeez Iyiola had a goal and an assist while John Liebe made six saves. Jeremy...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny over North Warren - Field hockey recap

Alexa Shotwell and Hannah Ellicott each scored to lead Kittatinny in a 2-1 win over North Warren, in Kittatinny. Kittatinny (7-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half. Kate Gerkhardt scored for North Warren (1-13). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Delsea scored all goals in the first half during a 3-0 triumph over Hammonton in Hammonton. Emily Ambrose and Ava Reardon finished with goals while Brihanna Rodriguez also found the back of the net for Delsea (14-3). Emma Peretti made a game high 17 saves for Hammonton (3-13-1). The N.J....
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final

Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap

Vanessa Sarf’s second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 North Hunterdon over Princeton - Field hockey recap

Lauren Masters scored four goals to lead North Hunterdon, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Princeton in Princeton. Kealey Hoffman scored the other goal for 14-4 North Hunterdon, while Zoey Zahorchak made three saves for the shutout. The Lions have won six straight games including in the recent Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final. Masters, a senior, leads the team with 25 goals.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy