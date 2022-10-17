All the Signs King Charles III Is Actually Trying to Fix His Relationship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, briefly put aside their rift after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle , were coincidentally in Europe when the late queen fell ill and died on September 8. The couple immediately canceled their plans and flew to Scotland to be with the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

The family put on a united front when Harry and Meghan joined a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton to greet mourners outside. And, the Sussexes attended the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. But as soon as those services were over, Harry and Meghan left the United Kingdom and went straight home to Montecito, California. Is it possible, though, that King Charles is actually trying to fix his relationship with Harry and Meghan?

His Majesty, King Charles III | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III briefly mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first public address

Now that Charles is king, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles has the title of queen consort. Taking the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales — as they are now known — is Prince William and Kate Middleton. The heir and his wife also have the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

King Charles made the announcement of Camilla, William, and Kate’s new titles during his first public address as the monarch. At the same time, he briefly mentioned Harry and Meghan. But seemingly indicated they were not part of his plans for the royal family moving forward.

“I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas,” was all the king had to say about his youngest son and daughter-in-law.

Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate also posed for a new royal photo that was released to the public, indicating they were the new “royal fab four” in a new, more modern monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been speaking out against the royal family since Megxit

Harry and Meghan first announced their intention to step down as senior working royals in January 2020, an event that’s since been dubbed “ Megxit .” The couple left the UK with their son, Archie Harrison, and headed to Canada before they settled in California.

In early 2021, the Sussexes sat down for a primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they accused the royal family of racism. Meghan also claimed she was suffering from mental health issues and was suicidal, but was denied care by the royal family. Meanwhile, Harry said he was “trapped” his entire life.

“I was trapped, but I had no idea I was trapped. My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have compassion for that,” Harry said, adding he felt “let down” by his father.

Harry also revealed during that interview that his father had stopped taking his calls since Megxit, and “there’s a lot to work through here” because Harry feels “really let down.” And, even though he said that healing his relationship with his father was a priority, Harry has written a tell-all book that is expected to be released soon.

All of the signs King Charles is actually trying to fix his relationship with Harry and Meghan

Even though it may look like Charles’ relationship with Harry and Meghan is fractured beyond repair, there are a few signs that indicate the new king is actually trying to fix his relationship with his son and daughter-in-law.

In a new video of Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss meeting with Charles, royal fans were quick to notice that in his office at Buckingham Palace, the king has one of Harry and Meghan’s wedding photos on display alongside other family photos.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Fox News that Charles has been “devastated by how things have spiraled” since Harry and Meghan left the family. And, she believes that His Majesty is “hopeful” there will be a reconciliation.

“I think we saw that in the very… public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan. After the queen’s death, particularly in that first speech that Charles gave to the nation, he spoke of his love for Harry and Meghan. He addressed them on first-name terms,” Nicholl explained.

Nicholl also noted that King Charles made the concession to allow Harry to wear his military uniform when he was standing vigil by the queen’s coffin.

Will titles for his grandchildren be a final olive branch?

The final “olive branch” that Charles could extend to his son and daughter-in-law, according to Nicholl, would be princely titles for his grandchildren — Prince Harry and Meghan’s two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan and Harry blamed the lack of a princely title for their son on racism during their Oprah interview.

“Will that be… the final olive branch that is offered? I think we’ll hear about that imminently,” Nicholl said.

According to a royal rule set out by King George V in 1917, all royal children and grandchildren of the sovereign through a male line can hold the titles of prince and princess. This means that Archie and Lili should be Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet upon the accession of King Charles.

However, when the royal line of succession was updated to reflect William and Kate’s new titles on the royal website, no changes were made to Master Archie and Miss Lili’s name. And, the Sussexes were pushed down to the very bottom of the line next to Prince Andrew.

Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation?

Charles’ coronation has been scheduled for May 6, 2023, and this event could let royal fans know exactly where the new king stands with his youngest son. If Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation, it could be a hint that they’ve started to reconcile.

However, considering that day is Archie’s fourth birthday, it’s possible that the Sussexes won’t attend. Which would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago.

“It’s going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make,” Nicholl said. “In my book, The New Royals , I do talk about how behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation.”

It remains to be seen what Harry and Meghan will decide.

