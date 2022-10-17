ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Vinny Guadagnino Says 2009 Is His Most Memorable Year for the Most Obvious Reason Say Fans

By Lucille Barilla
 4 days ago

Dancing with the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino highlights 2009 as his most memorable year in a themed night dedicated to personal triumphs and tragedies. Tonight on the Disney+ streamer , the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his fellow contestants will dance to songs featuring a year that changed them. Why is 2009 so memorable to Guadaganino? Fans claim the reason is apparent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUdsM_0icAU7KD00
Vinny Guadagnino | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

‘Dancing with the Stars’ themed nights promise to tear at fans’ heartstrings

Typically, the Dancing with the Stars Most Memorable Year episode features a time period in the competing celebrity’s life when an event changed them. Through the years, stars such as Nikki Bella, Bindi Irwin, Jordan Fisher, Jodie Sweetin, and Milo Manheim delivered both tear-jerking and uplifting performances, highlighting these moments.

Season 28 was the first not to feature these personal performances in favor of personal stories sprinkled throughout the season.

Prom Night returns after a 15-season hiatus. The last time the series featured this theme was during season 16, hosted by Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke. Producers embraced the theme in 2013 with balloon arches and even an on-set photographer. In that episode, celebrity competitors Zendaya and Jacoby Jones were nominated for Prom Queen and King.

Guadagnino features a hit tune from 2009 as his song choice. He and Koko Iwasaki will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii for Most Memorable Year and a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse for Prom Night.

Vinny Guadagnino chose 2009 as his Most Memorable Year for an obvious reason, say fans

Guadagnino debuted on MTV’s Jersey Shore in 2009 as one of eight castmates living in a beachside house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. He starred in the reality series alongside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The series’ explosion into public consciousness made instant celebrities of its cast. Guadagnino went from a virtual unknown to a famous face in a few months.

Fans say it’s pretty apparent why Guadagnino chose 2009 as his most memorable year. They cited several catchphrases that became infamous with the show and other reasons why Jersey Shore ‘s popularity changed the reality star’s life in the caption of a Dancing with the Stars Instagram post.

“It’s T-SHIRT tiiiiiiiiime!! Of course, he picked 2009, that’s when he became a celebrity,” wrote one follower.

“Can’t wait to hear what 2009 did for him (like no one knows, LOL). I truly admire that he showed how he deals with anxiety—he is such a brave guy. We love you, Vinny,” penned a second viewer.

“The year I fell in love with Vinny Guadagnino,” claimed a third Instagram follower.

“Fist pump, push-up, chapstick!!!” wrote a fourth fan, reinstating a famous Jersey Shore catchphrase from 2011.

Did the reality star have acting aspirations before his ‘Jersey Shore’ success?

Before the success of Jersey Shore , Guadagnino studied at SUNY New Paltz before transferring to the College of Staten Island, graduating with a degree in political science. He also took the LSAT (Law School Admission Test), leading him to study law more intently.

However, he also wanted to be in the entertainment business. He appeared in the thriller The Gate of Fallen Angels , a film that debuted the same year as Jersey Shore . In the flick, he portrayed Carlo Sanz.

Guadagnino also appeared in a 2011 episode of The Hard Times of RJ Berger series and the 2012 SyFy film Jersey Shore Shark Attack to piggyback on his reality television show success.

Dancing with the Stars streams live Mondays on Disney+. The series’ second live episode of the week airs Tuesday, Oct. 18. Both begin at 8 p.m. EST.

