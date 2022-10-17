ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Day in Cubs History: World Series Hopes Slip Away

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Cubs
The Chicago Cubs drop another to Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 NLCS on this day in Cubs history.

The Chicago Cubs continue there rich history on this day, October 17, as we teleport to 2017 for Game 3 of the NLCS.

Chicago had just lost the first two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. and were able to return home to Wrigley Field to kick-off their three game set.

The Dodgers ran out Yu Darvish, who in just a few months time would join the Cubs for the next three seasons.

Darvish's impression on the Cubs in Game 3 was spectacular as he tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball, a solo shot from Chicago's slugger Kyle Scwarber.

Chicago's starter, Kyle Hendricks, was shelled in this outing as he was able to go just 5.0 innings pitched, during which time he gave up five runs along with two home runs.

It was not a recipe for success.

Ultimately, the Cubs fell to Los Angeles as the Dodgers took a commanding 3-1 series lead and positioning themselves just one game away from the World Series.

Inside The Cubs

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

