My entire life, I have seen my mom fight for me and my sister. She fought for the best care, education and opportunities for us. She wanted us to be raised as “normal” as possible, despite both of us being born deaf. She spent countless of hours researching, talking with insurance companies, and reaching out to lawmakers. She wanted to make access to cochlear implants easier for all families, regardless of demographics. When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, my mom was right there with me. She took the initiative and start researching to help me find her the best care. She always encouraged me to push onwards and not be afraid to ask the tough questions.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO