Sidney Daily News
Armstrong Museum hosts ‘Boo! On the Moon’
WAPAKONETA – Grab your costumes and candy bags, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting its annual “Boo! On the Moon” Halloween event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5–7 p.m. Experience the museum in a whole new way with the space galleries adorned with a wide array of ghastly props and eerie décor. As the younger visitors walk through the galleries, staff members will be stationed in areas passing out candy and treats.
Sidney Daily News
Shopping for baked goods
Donna Herbert, of Sidney, gets some bakery items during the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center’s annual fall fundraiser Friday. The event continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.
Sidney Daily News
Community Christmas Dinner returns to in person
SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way has announced the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner is returning to in person seating. The holiday dinner and community fellowship will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. As in years past, The...
Sidney Daily News
Craft, vendor show set
SIDNEY — The Harvest Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Northtowne Church of God, corner of County Road 25A (Wapakoneta Avenue) and Parkwood Street in Sidney. The Ladies Willing Workers of Northtowne Church of God is inviting the public to...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
They’re a ‘Good Neighbor’
Ashley Himes State Farm insurance participated in the Good Neighbor Day Sunday, Oct. 16, giving some candy to Paisley Gingery, 11, daughter of Rolly and Ashley Himes, of Sidney. The event was held at K&J Ice Cream and free ice cream was given away. Levi and Izaiah Steenrod, of Sidney,...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- Officers of the C.H. & D. railroad started their annual inspection trip over the road this morning. They will be in Sidney tomorrow or Friday. The most important local matter before the people of Sidney at the coming election is the question of a sewer system for the city. A most complete plan was made by City Engineer Coulson and is now available for inspection in the office of the city engineer. Cost of the improvement has been estimated at $41,000, which includes the outlet to the river through the Weingartner farm below the lower river bridge. A levy of one mill on the dollar will be necessary to retire the bonds.
Sidney Daily News
Balling retires early
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s police department is now under the leadership of an interim chief. Will Balling, who announced his pending retirement in June, had planned for Jan. 5, 2023, to be his retirement date. Last week, Balling opted to begin his retirement early. Friday was his last day as chief.
Sidney Daily News
Spherion awards prizes to workers
SIDNEY — Spherion Staffing & Recruiting is thanking the employees they have hired with weekly prizes for working. “This was a Spherion corporate idea,” said Karen Grothause, co-owner of the local Spherion franchise. “They came up with the idea last year. “At this time in the workforce,...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: This success story enhances Sidney football
While the football game itself is the main event on those special Friday nights, there’s also no question that the experience is enhanced by the size and quality of the high school bands who perform throughout the evening. The Pride of Sidney Marching Band is now a superior unit that followed a rocky road to get there.
Sidney Daily News
Astronaut to speak in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting a free public talk with former NASA astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave at the Wapakoneta Middle School auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Musgrave is best known for being the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles.
Sidney Daily News
Mom is a fighter for all people
My entire life, I have seen my mom fight for me and my sister. She fought for the best care, education and opportunities for us. She wanted us to be raised as “normal” as possible, despite both of us being born deaf. She spent countless of hours researching, talking with insurance companies, and reaching out to lawmakers. She wanted to make access to cochlear implants easier for all families, regardless of demographics. When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, my mom was right there with me. She took the initiative and start researching to help me find her the best care. She always encouraged me to push onwards and not be afraid to ask the tough questions.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Christa A. Puthoff, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Daniel James Thompson, 42, of Bay City, Michigan, was charged with assured...
Sidney Daily News
McCrate, DeLaet & Co. promotes staff members
SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced several promotions amongst its professional staff members. Scott Steineman, CPA, and Kevin Schlarman, CPA have been promoted to partner; Marisa Kremer has been promoted to manager; and Aaron Schwartz, Connor Rose, Andrea Wynk, and Jordan Rethman have been promoted to senior accountants within the firm.
Sidney Daily News
Vehicle goes into river
SIDNEY — Officials were called to a report of a vehicle in the river along the 1500 block of River Road Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, an occupant was in the vehicle when firefighters from the Sidney Fire Department arrived on the scene. No information was available at press time.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Lehman Catholic volleyball wins tourney opener
Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank spikes during a Division IV sectional semifinal against Mississinawa Valley on Wednesday at Troy High School. The Cavaliers won 25-20, 25-23, 25-23. Rank had 12 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Taylor Geise, pictured below, had 15 digs and eight kills. Marissa Corner had a big night for Lehman with 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces. Lehman (13-10) will play Springfield Catholic Central in a sectional final on Saturday.
Sidney Daily News
Village begins annexation process
MINSTER – Minster village council agreed to begin the process to increase in the size of the village at their meeting Tuesday night. Village Administrator Don Harrod explained Harold and Diane Reithman had approached the village about annexing their 1.022 acres on state Route 119 West. He said with the various petitions and a public hearing done, they could now move to annex the property, located in Jackson Township. Council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-3 a.m.: crime in progress. Randy Charles Thompson Burdiss, 29, of Columbus, was arrested for obstructing official business. -10:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of East Court Street. -8:33 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney loses to Butler in sectional final, optimistic about future
VANDALIA — Sidney’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Vandalia-Butler in a Division I sectional final on Thursday. And while the loss ended the squad’s tournament run a bit earlier than coach Dexter Tobie hoped for, he said it doesn’t detract from a successful season.
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney beats Fairborn 3-2 to open tournament play
VANDALIA — Sidney opened tournament play by beating an opponent for the third time this season on Tuesday. Now the squad will try not to be beaten by an opponent for the third time this year. The Yellow Jackets beat Fairborn 25-17, 25-19, 18-25, 25-17 in a Division I...
