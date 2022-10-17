Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Starting TE, RS Sr. Possesses elite height and good strength standing at 6’5” with a long slender frame. Primarily a Y-TE lining up on the LOS, putting his best skill sets to work in the run game, while also being a reliable pass catcher as well. In the run game, he is a raw talent, displaying major physicality, effort, and strength, however, lacking technique. From the snap, he is solid out of his stance, firing quick hands into oncoming defenders, however, displays lackluster hand placement. Does not rub his ribs or keep his elbows tight to get inside hands on defenders. Possesses ability to sustain blocks due to his strength, and effort, while keeping his legs churning. Displays ability to line up off the LOS, attached on S/Z, and create good impact and engagement to seal off the edge. In pass pro, he also displays the ability to engage and sustain blocks due to his strength and size, however, lacks technique, playing high without leverage. Gets too far over his toes, reaching and lunging for oncoming rushers and missing. As a pass catcher, he is unable to create separation against Man Coverage due to a slow release, lack of COD, marginal footwork, sub-par route creativity, and no sinkage of hips at the top of routes. He makes up for the lack of separation by being a sure-handed target. Demonstrates good hands while catching naturally and not fighting it. Attains a good catch radius while also being able to adjust to high/low balls. Displays ability to fight through contact with strong hands to make contested catches. Good RAC due to good field awareness and fighting for extra yards.

