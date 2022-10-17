Read full article on original website
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of cross-division SEC rivals square off as South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both teams are coming into the game sitting at just 1-2 in SEC games this season, but coming off diverging streaks on the field. For the Gamecocks, it's been three ...
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
Top NCAA Division 3 Football Matchups of Week 8
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 NCAA division 3 football matchups of week 8. North Central College at Washington University in St.Louis. This sets up to be a pretty good matchup possibly. The Bears offense has sophomore running back Kenneth Hamilton who has 583 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns this season. Defensively for North Central they have junior defensive lineman Dan Lester who has 24 tackles, 13.5 TFLs and 6 sacks in 2022. The Cardinals offense has senior running back Ethan Greenfield who has 844 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Defensively for Washington University they have senior defensive back Kieran Conjar who has 30 tackles, 3 PBUs and 2 interceptions in 2022.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Narrio Walks, LB/DB, Seton Hill University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. One of the things that makes me a top prospect is my IQ, being able to recognize formations, get the defense lined up, and call out route trees. Another attribute is my ability to cover slots and make great form tackles in the box.
NFL Transactions for October 21, 2022 | Presented by EyeBlack
Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in 2023, and a 5th in 2024. Panthers have been getting calls about WR DJ Moore. Raiders worked out DT Doug Costin, OLB Kuony Deng, DT David Moa and CB Jamal Perry. Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Starting TE, RS Sr. Possesses elite height and good strength standing at 6’5” with a long slender frame. Primarily a Y-TE lining up on the LOS, putting his best skill sets to work in the run game, while also being a reliable pass catcher as well. In the run game, he is a raw talent, displaying major physicality, effort, and strength, however, lacking technique. From the snap, he is solid out of his stance, firing quick hands into oncoming defenders, however, displays lackluster hand placement. Does not rub his ribs or keep his elbows tight to get inside hands on defenders. Possesses ability to sustain blocks due to his strength, and effort, while keeping his legs churning. Displays ability to line up off the LOS, attached on S/Z, and create good impact and engagement to seal off the edge. In pass pro, he also displays the ability to engage and sustain blocks due to his strength and size, however, lacks technique, playing high without leverage. Gets too far over his toes, reaching and lunging for oncoming rushers and missing. As a pass catcher, he is unable to create separation against Man Coverage due to a slow release, lack of COD, marginal footwork, sub-par route creativity, and no sinkage of hips at the top of routes. He makes up for the lack of separation by being a sure-handed target. Demonstrates good hands while catching naturally and not fighting it. Attains a good catch radius while also being able to adjust to high/low balls. Displays ability to fight through contact with strong hands to make contested catches. Good RAC due to good field awareness and fighting for extra yards.
Mississippi State offensive lineman that died was found at a church
Sam Westmoreland who passed away on Wednesday was found dead at a church. According to TMZ Sports, Sheriff’s found the offensive lineman’s body at Blackjack Missionary Church in Starkville, Mississippi, after receiving a call for death investigation. The police canvased the scene after arriving, but the scene was...
