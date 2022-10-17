Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr, age 93 of Waterloo, Illinois, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem, IL where she had lived since May 2021. Martha was born on August 27, 1929, in Kinmundy, Illinois, the daughter of Edward E. Aumiller and Anna Bessie (Chance) Aumiller. She was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and then joined the Air Force in 1951. She lived in Valmeyer for many years before moving to Waterloo.

