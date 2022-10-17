Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Board gives final approval to land purchase and gets construction update
The Salem Grade School Board signed off on final contract approval Thursday night to purchase nearly seven acres of land along their north side property line. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Foppe says the board is buying the land from the Hotze family for $69,700. “We just feel it’s important to capture...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub
(KFVS) - Southern Illinois Now (SI Now) is taking steps to become a standalone not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop economic opportunities. According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential new business and regional workforce in southern Illinois’ 17 southern counties.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
okawvilletimes.com
Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court
A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club names Woman and Boss of the Year
The Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club has named their Woman and Boss of the Year at a reception Wednesday night at the Barking Lot. The Woman of the Year is Sheree Jones who was totally taken off guard. “I am humbled, just humbled. I try to make a...
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
advantagenews.com
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem
Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facility’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval FALL Homecoming “CHANGING OF THE SEASONS
Its been a few years in planning, but the Sandoval Community School District 501 has moved their Homecoming. festivities from February to October. So, for the 1st time we will have 2 sets of Royalty in the year of 2022. Several committee members and administrators were involved in the decision...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are down but the challenges created by the pandemic are having lingering effects on Heartland hospitals. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings across the SIH system. That’s part of the reason emergency room wait times can...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/28 – Danny Lee Wimberly
Danny Lee Wimberly, 70, of Centralia passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born January 26, 1952, in Centralia, the son of Benjamin James Wimberly and Evelyn Mae (Pearce) Wimberly. He married Linda Kay (Sommers) Wimberly in January of 1981 and she survives him in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/21 – Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr
Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr, age 93 of Waterloo, Illinois, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem, IL where she had lived since May 2021. Martha was born on August 27, 1929, in Kinmundy, Illinois, the daughter of Edward E. Aumiller and Anna Bessie (Chance) Aumiller. She was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and then joined the Air Force in 1951. She lived in Valmeyer for many years before moving to Waterloo.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/22 – Robert Holston
Robert Holston, age 72 of Centralia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening
The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre welcomed 199 dogs this weekend
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man injured when pickup truck falls on top of him
A Salem man has been airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis Hospital late Thursday night after a jack slipped and his pickup truck fell on top of him. Salem Assistant Fire Chief Jim Cerny says Thomas Sill had been working on the pickup in his front yard in the 600 block of South Franklin when the jack slipped. A rear wheel of the truck had been removed.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Comments / 0