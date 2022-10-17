NORFOLK – The No. 8 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team played their final match of the regular season Tuesday at home against Marshalltown Community College. The Hawks were winners in a huge way by a final score of 14-0. The Hawks (16-2-1, 9-1 ICCAC) jumped on the Tigers fast and never let up. Just 12 minutes into the game Northeast was ahead 6-0 on the scoreboard. Aidyn Woodall (Castle Rock, Colo.) and Taryn O’Brien (Lakewood, Colo.) added to their stellar seasons as they both put four different balls into the back of the net in the contest.

