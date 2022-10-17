ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

A Kentucky man was arrested for breaking into Julio Jones house in Atlanta | He was wearing the clothes he stole

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 14

AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
4d ago

And the funny thing is this story didn’t talk about the get away driver. It was Herschel Walker. He was doing Uber and was waiting for the guy to come out of the house.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxygen

Former Tennessee State Trooper Missing After Sentencing For Taking Protestor's Face Mask

Harvey Briggs was reported missing by his family the day after receiving six months probation for removing a protestor's mask during a protest in August 2020. A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
Complex

Dallas Woman Shot and Killed Over Pick-Up Basketball Game

A Dallas woman is dead after her friend opened fire following a pick-up basketball game. Fox 4 reports Asia Womack was killed Monday evening after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park. According to her family, Womack won the game, at which point the shooter, who they say knew her, shot her five times as she walked home. Womack suffered several gunshot wounds, and was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Popculture

Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
CBS DFW

Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" 
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Radio Executive Reportedly Caught on Camera Using Racial Slurs

Drew Lauter, president of iHeartMedia Atlanta, was fired after a video of him repeatedly using the N-word surfaced, a report says. The video shows him saying the slur multiple times in front of other employees in a car after a charity event, according to local station WSB-TV. An unnamed Black employee reportedly took the video. His attorney said this wasn’t the first time the employee heard Lauter use racist language. Lauter had worked for the Atlanta branch of iHeartMedia since 2020 and the video reportedly took place in August 2021. An iHeartMedia spokesperson said “allegations of this nature go against our company values and our policies and we take them very seriously.”Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA, NY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ohio Youth Football Coach was shot and killed in front of all his players

This has to stop, the violence around youth football is getting ridiculous. In Cincinnati on Tuesday night, another young football coach was shot and killed in front of all his players. According to sources, Jermaine Knox, a 37-year-old youth football coach was shot and killed outside the College Hill Recreation...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy