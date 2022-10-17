Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Oct. 14-20
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Oct. 14-20.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul
The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
Girls Soccer: 2022 SJ Coaches’ Cup final preview - No. 11 Eastern vs. No. 13 Shawnee
Girls Soccer: Shawnee at Cherokee, Tues. Oct. 4. — SJ COACHES’ CUP TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Devils’ speedy play style key in 4-1 win vs. Islanders: ‘That’s a fast hockey club over there’
Gulping for air, Islanders center Mat Barzal stared at reporters and collected his thoughts. Barzal’s team was fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Devils after being out hustled for most of the game. New Jersey forwards Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat showcased excellent speed and playmaking abilities, which led to a blowout victory, a 43-to-17 shot advantage –– and a compliment from the Islanders star.
Boys soccer: Haddon Heights takes shutout over Highland
Trent Begley, Evan Rasicci and Nolan Lachall all scored to lead Haddon Heights in a 3-0 win over Highland, in Blackwood. Sean Fischer made six saves to earn the shutout for Haddon Heights (7-6-2). Thomas Murray recorded 13 saves for Highland (6-9-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Oct. 21
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have an offensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Oct. 14-20.
Girls volleyball: Hillsborough wins Somerset County Tournament over Montgomery
Aileen Xue’s versatile night led top-seeded Hillsborough to a Somerset County Tournament championship over second-seeded Montgomery 25-15, 25-12 on Friday in Hillsborough. The sophomore outside hitter notched eight kills, nine digs and a block in the victory. Reagan Pirog was vital on defense, digging up 14 balls alongside her six aces.
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Jackson Memorial edges Middletown North - Girls soccer - Shore Conf. Coaches - Final
Chloe Messer nailed the game-winner with her second goal of the day as Jackson Memorial defeated Middletown North, 3-2, in the final round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Renee Wanzor added a goal and an assist for Jackson Memorial (9-8), which played to a 1-1 tie at...
Ocean City over Oakcrest - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Evans and Jon Leap scored goals as Ocean City picked up a 3-0 victory over Oakcrest in Ocean City. Aidan O’Kane and Colin Bowman dished out assists for Ocean City (10-3-1), who opened it up in the second half with two goals. William Grayson finished with seven saves...
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Henry Hudson over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Gonzalez scored four goals to lead the offensive attack for Henry Hudson in its 5-2 victory over Edison Magnet in Highlands. Evan Buzzanco added the other goal for Henry Hudson (2-8-2), who took an early lead and extended in the second half. Vedant Badoni scored two goals for Edison...
Lyndhurst over Rutherford - Boys soccer recap
Robert Dasler Jr. scored a goal and had an assist as Lyndhurst defeated Rutherford 2-0 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (9-4-2) outshot Rutherford 14-8 in the game. Tyler Wise also had a goal with Ali Celik tallying an assist. Lucas Baroni had six saves. Michael Boylan had 11 saves in goal for...
Boys soccer: Meder scores twice as Cherokee shuts out Seneca
Chris Meder posted two goals and one assist to lead Cherokee in a 3-0 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart shared duties in net to earn the shutout for Cherokee (10-2-2). Kurzaw made four saves while Gebhart finished with three saves. Brandon Michael also scored in...
No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap
Vanessa Sarf’s second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Buena over Schalick - Boys soccer recap
Geoff Blasberg made seven saves to preserve the shutout as Buena defeated Schalick 1-0 in Buena. Schalick (7-8) was also strong defensively as the game entered halftime scoreless. Jaden DelValle scored the lone goal of the game for Buena (7-5-2). Ethan Ennis was credited with the assist. The N.J. High...
No. 18 Delran over Burlington Township -- Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored three goals to lead Delran, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory against Burlington Township in Burlington. Roskos, a junior, has 14 goals on the season. Nick Iacovitti and Michael Papi both scored as well for Delran (7-3-5), which has won two games in a row and three of four with the non-win being a 1-1 tie to Northern Burlington.
Football: South Plainfield over Monroe, goes undefeated for first time since 1965
Zach Bolesta caught the winning touchdown and made a critical interception late to propel South Plainfield to it’s first undefeated season since 1965 in a road win over Monroe. South Plainfield (8-0) is likely to earn a playoff spot in the Super Section South 3. Bolesta caught a 59-yard...
