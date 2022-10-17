Did you know that 1 out of every 3 adults 65 to 74 years old have hearing loss, and those numbers only increase as we age? If you’re one of the millions of Americans experiencing hearing loss, hearing aids can greatly impact day-to-day life by improving hearing and reducing many of the frustrations that come with hearing loss. The best hearing aids can improve hearing in loud social environments, amplify sounds, minimize background noise, and soothe tinnitus symptoms. With more hearing aids on the market than ever before, you might be wondering: How can I find the best device for...

9 DAYS AGO