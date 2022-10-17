ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dinosaur like no other: 'Dino Diggers' discover new fossils at Nevada's Valley of Fire

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

In the age of dinosaurs, Schmitti wasn’t the most imposing.

Standing only about knee height, Schmitti was the size of a large dog, or a turkey with feathers on display.

Reaching speeds of up to 30 mph, the dinosaur spent much of its time running toward food or running away from predators.

But roughly 100 million years later, Schmitti’s diminutive stature hasn't prevented it from being one of the coolest finds in the Nevada desert.

The fossils of Schmitti — also known as Nevadadromeus Schmitti — were found in 2008 near Las Vegas by Nevada paleontologists. After more than a decade of sorting through bone fragments, they have finally reassembled portions of his skeleton.

What they found excited them.

The story of Schmitti

Schmitti, a type of thescelosaurus, is unique to the Silver State.

Although many thescelosaurs have been found, Schmitti stands out due to a knobby protrusion on its thigh bone that attached to its muscular tail. Schmitti held its body horizontally, like a chicken, and its tail helped balance its weight.

Schmitti is likely one of many undiscovered dinosaurs hidden beneath Nevada's surface.

Very few paleontologists work in Nevada and the bones of dinosaurs that roamed here are still waiting to be uncovered, according to Nevada State Museum Director Josh Bonde, the paleontologist who discovered Schmitti’s remains.

“Nevada’s pretty much an untapped paleontological resource,” he said.

Piecing a dinosaur together

Bonde, a Fallon native, first discovered the thescelosaurus while doing research for his master’s degree in 2008 at Valley of Fire State Park in Southern Nevada.

He and a few other paleontologists had backpacked into a remote desert site. A summer thunderstorm rolled over the crew, dropping pea-size hail, and the contrast brought on by the moisture revealed the remains of two different dinosaurs.

One was Schmitti. Those fragile remains were found in a small plot of grayish, silty soil. The bones of a much larger duckbill were preserved in a sandstone slope.

Schmitti was so delicate that paleontologists found the safest and most efficient way to retrieve the fossils was to let nature naturally reveal them.

“We had to wait for the earth to do its job,” Bonde said. “We would just go every year and collect pieces bit by bit.”

It took about a decade. Bonde, along with his wife and fellow paleontologist Becky Hall, were left with hundreds of bone and tendon fragments that needed piecing together.

“It’s been a really intricate jigsaw puzzle,” Bonde said.

Bonde and Hall were only able to fully reconstruct about a dozen bones – the remaining fossil pieces are stored in trays. But one bone that is on display is the critical thigh bone that sets Schmitti apart.

The scientists haven’t been able to determine the gender of Schmitti, but they know the dinosaur was an adult by the way the arch of its backbone had fully fused.

Schmitti likely weighed about 60 pounds and lived to be 15, according to Bonde.

Hidden in plain sight

Working as a paleontologist may seem glamorous, but finding fossils is hard work.

In Nevada, only the Valley of Fire area and remote areas around Eureka hold Cretaceous-age rock with embedded fossils. Spread between those locations, Hall and Bonde monitor more than 100 active fossil sites that date back to anywhere from 10,000 to half a billion years ago.

The couple often hike over challenging terrain into sites with no roads, carrying backpacks filled with tools. Sometimes they search with no luck.

Other times, they stumble across what amounts to a dinosaur gold mine.

In the Valley of Fire, they were taking a lunch break on a boulder. When they stood up, they found the rock they’d been sitting on was holding the femur of the duckbill.

“Unless you know what you’re looking for, people will probably walk over them," Hall said. "Sometimes we walk over them."

A team of six scientists slid a tarp beneath the giant stone and carried it out for two miles, lugging the boulder in roughly 10-foot increments. The femur alone ended up weighing more than 350 pounds.

As hard as the work is, Hall and Bonde love it. The couple married in 2021 at the Eureka Courthouse, went hiking the day after their wedding, and found a new dig site.

When they find new fossils in Eureka, they show them off at the Owl Club Bar and Steakhouse. They are known around town by the locals as “the dinosaur diggers.”

Where you can see Schmitti

Nevadadromeus Schmitti is named after the state the fossils came from and “dromeus,” the Greek word for “runner. "Schmitti" honors Jim Schmitt, the former University of Nevada, Las Vegas faculty member who pointed the crew in the direction of the fossils.

In addition to being unique to Nevada, Schmitti also holds the distinction of being the oldest thescelosaur in North America, according to Bonde and Hall.

Thescelosaurs from roughly the same period have been found in China and South America, but in North America, identified thescelosaur remains were 30 million years younger than Schmitti.

The duckbill found near Schmitti that Hall is excavating and cleaning is likely a new species as well, according to the couple.

A brewery in Henderson created Paleo Porter after the duckbill; if you can find a can this autumn, the chocolate-coffee-peanut butter porter pairs well with pumpkin pie, Bonde said with a smile.

Schmitti is on display at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada , where Hall serves as its new director. The museum is temporarily closed, but it will reopen Nov. 11.

Alongside other Nevada-found fossils, Schmitti will be displayed at the museum for several months before it is transported back to the Valley of Fire.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com. Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: A dinosaur like no other: 'Dino Diggers' discover new fossils at Nevada's Valley of Fire

Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

