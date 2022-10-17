Read full article on original website
Hypebae
How to Cop the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Sportstyle Collab
Danish womenswear label Cecilie Bahnsen delivered one of the most talked about sneaker moments of Paris Fashion Week with a floral-heavy partnership with ASICS. The collaborative models speak to the designer’s penchant for movement, a connection she calls out in a press release. With ASICS it’s always been about...
Hypebae
Gucci Announces Pop-Ups and Palace Store Takeovers
For the first time since it launched in 2021, Gucci‘s Vault is set to transcend its digital form, resulting in a series of physical pop-ups and Palace store takeovers in honor of the upcoming Palace x Gucci collection. The physical events mark the first time that Palace has allowed...
Hypebae
Alighieri Jewelry Unveils Luxurious Silk Scarves
London-based jewelry brand Alighieri has just revealed its newest modern heirlooms, introducing the label’s Silk Scarf collection. Inspired by the inherent romance of embarking on endless adventures, the range of versatile accessories features three prints motivated by founder and creative director Rosh Mahtani‘s journey. “I was drawn to the silk scarf as a symbol of limitless wander – the protective talisman you carry on all your adventures – wrapping your treasures in its vast folds, draping it over your shoulders as armour or tying it around your waist for the possibilities on the horizon.”
Hypebae
Cartier Introduces New Pebble-Shaped Watch
Cartier has added a new model to its watch lineup, comprising iconic and timeless pieces such as the Tank and Santos. This time around, the London branch of the jeweler and watchmaker has introduced a limited edition, pebble-shaped design from its archives, also known as the “Baseball.”. The timepiece,...
Hypebae
Supreme x Vans Are Dropping Swarovski-Encrusted Old Skools
Following up on their Skate Grosso Mid collaboration this summer, Supreme and Vans have reunited once again, reworking the Old Skool with crystal details throughout. The OG silhouette is offered in four colorways — purple, red, brown and black. Each pair, constructed with a premium suede and canvas upper, features Vans’ recognizable checkerboard detailing highlighted with colored Swarovski crystals. Supreme’s branding is found at the heel, while a touch of contrast is added with the brand’s Jazz Stripes on the sides. The design is complete with the shoe’s signature vulcanized waffle outsole.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble
Beyoncé was spotted on the scene for her latest Club Renaissance party in a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit
Ciara gave us style goals earlier today when she rocked a metallic blue jumpsuit to perfection!
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
In Style
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection
On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
