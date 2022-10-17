Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Deion Sanders Would Shake Up the Football Landscape By Entering the Power 5
On "60 Minutes," Jackson State HC Deion Sanders admitted he'd be a fool not to entertain any interest from teams in the Power 5 Conferences. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe speculate how that interaction might go down and how the landscape of not only College Football, but potentially the NFL, would change.
Jay Glazer Talks McCaffrey Deal, Says Panthers Called Him About Sean Payton
Jay Glazer discusses the breaking NFL news late Thursday night regarding Christian McCaffrey’s trade to the 49ers, and talks not only Carolina’s plan for a rebuild, but also their interest in Sean Payton
Veteran Quarterbacks Losing Respect of Teammates
It’s hard to command respect from guys who grind daily when you’re busy dancing the Macarena at the owner’s wedding.
Lamar Jackson is an Elite 'Athlete', Not an Elite 'Quarterback'
Jason Brown of Jason Whitlock’s ‘Fearless’, who was at one time a prominent football coach in the popular Netflix show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Lamar Jackson’s slow start this season is simply ‘Lamar being Lamar.’
Colin Cowherd: Cardinals Should Fire Kliff Kingsbury, 'No Signs He's Good'
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks the Cardinals need to fire third-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury despite the 43-year-old coming off a season in which Arizona won 11 games and nearly captured the stacked NFC West division.
NFL Owners Are as Petty as Teenage Girls
There’s nothing like billionaires fighting with other billionaires to put life into perspective.
Son of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dies at 26
Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.
Nick Wright Makes His 2023 NBA Finals Prediction
Nick Wright made his 2022/2023 NBA predictions with the season having just tipped on Tuesday night, as Nick predicted the two semifinalists from both conferences, the NBA Finals matchup, and the NBA Finals champion, as well his pick for MVP.
