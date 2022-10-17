Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will “adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crowdz Selects GoCardless for Open Banking Payment Solutions
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, “as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses.”. Crowdz,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Larky’s nudge Added to Finastra’s Fusion Virtual Banking Platform
Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has teamed up with Finastra to “provide enhanced mobile banking solutions for its customers.”. Larky’s nudge is now “available on Finastra’s mobile banking platform, enabling banks and credit unions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Australia: Smartphones Become Payment Devices with NAB Easy Tap
NAB has launched tap on phone payment technology “for small businesses in a first for a major Australian bank.”. The NAB Easy Tap app is described as “an innovative solution that allows small businesses to accept contactless payments when customers tap their card1 or phone on an eligible android mobile phone or tablet.”
crowdfundinsider.com
POS Fintech DivideBuy Reports £250 Million in Sales
DivideBuy, a UK-based Fintech that provides point of sale (POS) financing, has topped £250 million in lifetime sales, according to a note from the company. The company was founded in 2014. DivideBuy reports over 500 merchants in the UK and claims its customers have boosted sales conversions by 70%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa, Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5B Digital Wallets
Visa (NYSE: V) is partnering with Thunes to help individuals and small businesses move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers, “reaching 1.5 billion digital wallets across 44 countries and territories.”. This partnership will now “expand Visa Direct’s reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints, including more than 3 billion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Manasquan Bank, ZSuite Tech to Introduce Digital Escrow Platform
ZSuite Tech, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with unbound digital accounts encompassing escrow, subaccounting, sub-ledgering, FBO and trust accounts for commercial clients, announced Manasquan Bank successfully deployed ZEscrow, the industry’s “first” completely digital commercial escrow solution, and ZRent, an automated rent and fee collection tool.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Boosts USDC Access
In a move to support the adoption of USDC, the Circle issued dollar-based stablecoin, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has waived commission fees when buying or selling USDC via any fiat currency on Coinbase, “from AUD to ZAR.”. USDC is the second largest stablecoin by market cap after Tether and the 4th...
crowdfundinsider.com
American Express, Cvent to Make Digital Payments More Seamless
American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, introduced enhanced features to the Cvent Event Marketing & Management platform that “further expand virtual payment capabilities, leveraging American Express’ integrated budget management and payment automation solutions.”. The enhanced features “provide a seamless...
crowdfundinsider.com
INX to List Advent Token, a Digital Security for Advent Entertainment
Next week, Advent Entertainment will pursue a digital security offering on INX for a token tied to royalties. Advent aims to produce films, television shows, video games, and more. The initial token sale hopes to raise a minimum amount of $15 million. The tokens are being issued under Reg D...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lloyds Banking Group Accelerates Fintech Engagement with Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox in order “to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.”. Innovation Sandbox will reportedly “help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Introduces Fintech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, announced its FinTech Integration Center, which “provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications.”. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers “can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Colt Technology Drives Forward Cloud Colocation for Capital Markets
Colt Technology Services has announced the successful completion of a pioneering cloud colocation Proof of Concept (PoC), which demonstrates “the viability of hosting and distributing multicast data in the cloud for global Capital Market customers.”. The testing represents “a step towards greater on demand services and automation for real-time...
crowdfundinsider.com
New CTO at Funding Circle to Lead Innovation Agenda, Product Platform Expansion
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH), which claims to be the United Kingdom’s largest lending platform for small business borrowers, announced the appointment of Greig McEwan as Chief Technology Officer. Greig joins Funding Circle’s Global Leadership Team, “reporting to CEO, Lisa Jacobs.”. Greig is “a customer-driven technology leader with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Paytrix Secures Pre-Seed Investments to Enable Businesses to Scale
Paytrix, an embedded payments company for “high-growth” vertical software platforms, announced that it has secured £5 million of new capital.”. The investment round was “led by Hambro Perks, an international investment firm focused on private investing, alongside investment from Bain Capital Ventures, Fin VC, Better Tomorrow Ventures, The Fintech Fund and a number of notable angel investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil based Neobank Nubank Creates Bespoke Cryptocurrency – Nucoin
Nubank (NYSE: NU) has announced the creation of its own cryptocurrency Nucoin. The digital asset is leveraging the Polygon blockchain network. Nubank claims the title of one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Last month, it reported that it had topped 70 million customers. Currently, Nubank operates in Brazil (66.4M), Mexico (3.2M), and, more recently, Colombia (400K).
crowdfundinsider.com
Primer, Coinbase Forge Integration to Make Crypto a Standard Payment Method
Primer, which claims to be the world’s first automation platform for payments and commerce, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have announced a strategic integration that “allows merchants in markets across the globe to add crypto as a standard method of payment at checkout.”. Coinbase Commerce, Coinbase’s platform to help...
crowdfundinsider.com
Weltio Aims to Provide Auto-Investing in Latin America, Raises Capital on Wefunder
Weltio, a Y-Combinator alumni that aims to service Latin American investors with an investing app, is raising growth capital on Wefunder. According to the offering page, Weltio is aiming to raise $1.15 million in a SAFE with a $15 million valuation cap. So far, Weltio has raised $969,104 of its goal in a side-by-side offering issuing securities under Reg CF and Reg D. While Reg D is for accredited investors, Reg CF accepts non-accredited investors as well. So far, the bulk of the funding has been raised under Reg D – under the same terms as Reg CF. Weltio previously raised $950K from several VCs and angel investors. Weltio is taking reservations for its offering so documents are not yet available.
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Infrastructure Fintech Plaid Launches Data Privacy Product
Plaid has launched a new data privacy product – Permissions Manager – which enables their financial services partners “to help put consumers in control of their own data from initial account connections to ongoing connection management.”. Plaid’s consumer research has shown that today people “generally go directly...
