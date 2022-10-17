ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Big HIt Music Confirms BTS Will Continue ‘as a Group Again Around 2025′ Following Members’ Military Enlistment

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

It’s official, the members of BTS will be fulfilling their military service beginning this year. On Oct. 17, the band’s label Big Hit Music confirmed Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook plans. According to the label, Jin will be the first member to enlist “at the end of October,” and BTS is expected to continue group activities “around 2025.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tmcqo_0icAR3l600
BTS | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The members of BTS will begin enlisting in the military

In South Korea, able-bodied men must perform active military service for the country and are typically required to enlist between the ages of 18 and 28 years old.

The members of BTS were granted a deferment which allowed them to delay their enlistment until they are 30 years old. While military exemptions can be made, lawmakers were divided about an exemption for BTS.

On Oct. 17, Big Hit Music announced that it is the “perfect time” for BTS to start enlisting in a statement.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” Big Hit Music wrote.

RELATED: BTS: Why Jimin Went to See J-Hope Perform Lollapalooza 2022 in Person

What to expect from the members of BTS going forward

In June, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced their plans to focus on solo music projects .

At the band’s WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN concert on Oct. 15, Jin revealed he plans to release a solo single album soon. Big Hit Music confirms that Jin will enlist after promotions for his upcoming solo work ends.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government,” writes Big Hit Music.

While the enlistment timeline for Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook is not clear, Big Hit Music confirms that the band will be together as a group again “around 2025.”

“Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” reads Big Hit Music’s statement.

RELATED: Album Review: J-Hope of BTS Embraces and Defies Expectations With ‘Jack in the Box’

There are ‘years ahead’ for BTS as a group

In June, BTS released an anthology album called Proof which highlighted the band’s discography and kickstarted the members’ individual career pursuits.

In the statement, Big Hit Music writes that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook “will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.”

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is the lead single from Proof , and with the song, the members of BTS promise the “best moment” for the band “is yet to come” even as the members explore individual plans.

Big Hit Music called the song “a promise,” writing, “‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.”

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ Concert Is Available on Disney+

Comments / 0

Related
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
Vibe

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Vibe

Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
The Guardian

‘Made by white labor’: the vintage Levi’s that point to America’s dark past

A wax-covered, patched-up pair of Levi’s is giving new meaning to the word “vintage” – and serving as another artifact of America’s dark past. The jeans, discovered in a mineshaft a few years ago by Michael Allen Harris, a historian of denim, date to the 1880s. They sold this month at a New Mexico auction for $76,000, the Wall Street Journal reported – among the highest prices jeans have ever fetched. The buyers, who each sell vintage clothing, were able to identify the jeans’ age thanks to a number of clues: a missing logo stamp, suspender buttons and a single pocket on the seat, among other indicators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

208K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy