Kelley Harlow
4d ago
marijuana should not be illegal it is better for people than the medications that the doctors prescribe you cannot get addicted to it and it doesn't make you crazy like alcohol
Sandy
4d ago
There are ZERO federal convictions for simple Marijuana possession. That's exactly why Biden made it a simple Marijuana possession. Anyone in federal prison with simple Marijuana possession has other charges that landed them in federal prison. So many people falling for this bull it's insane. It does not mean for any Marijuana conviction.
pappie
4d ago
I’ve been on all nighters with both alcohol and pot. I’ve never had to call in sick at work because I smoked a bunch of weed. Can’t say that about alcohol.
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Continues Effort to Protect Unborn, Files Brief Defending Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Daniel Cameron in September continued his efforts to protect unborn life by filing a brief with the Supreme Court of Kentucky to defend Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. The Attorney General's filing argues that Kentucky's General Assembly has the policy-making prerogative...
wdrb.com
Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
WLKY.com
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20. The governor and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; a new initiative to boost workforce participation; Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds; the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association 70th Anniversary proclamation; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; Domestic Violence Awareness Month; National Crime Prevention Month; tips to save on heating bills; and COVID-19.
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
wdrb.com
Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments
Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state house or state senate next year.
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
WSAZ
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...
leoweekly.com
Report: Kentucky County Jails Can Help Keep Kids Connected to Incarcerated Parents
*This story was originally published by Public News Service. Some county jails in the Commonwealth are creating or expanding parent-child visitation policies, but experts argued more work needs to be done to help families forge and maintain healthy bonds. According to a new report by Kentucky Youth Advocates and the...
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
WKYT 27
Some in Ky. jails waiting for cases to move forward longer than actual sentences would be
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would’ve served if convicted.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Kentucky lawmaker John Tilley to be arraigned on rape charge
KENTUCKY — John Tilley, former Kentucky justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary, will be arraigned on Oct. 28 for a first-degree rape charged, according to the Fayette Circuit Court. Officials arrested Tilley on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident in April. He pleaded not guilty and...
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?
I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
