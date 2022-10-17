Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria Wednesday
(Alexandria, MN)—The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured following a crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Carneva Acres NE in Alexandria Township. Authorities say a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Julie Lynn Johnson,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Lakes Area Humane Society with our "Pet of the Week"
(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has "The Pet of the Week," a new feature here on Voice of Alexandria. Two of the pets that they have up for adoption this week are "Flint" and "Ash." These two are brothers and would absolutely love to be adopted together! They are so sweet and love attention. They will keep you entertained all day with their goofiness.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two are injured in crash early Thursday morning in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash early Thursday morning at Highway 10 and 10th Street northeast in Staples in Todd County. Authorities say a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Page Kittleson, 22, of Staples, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when it left the roadway and rolled. Kittleson along with a passenger, Cassandra Back, 27, of Staples, both suffered non-life-threatening injures. The two were taken to the Staples Hospital.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cornea transplant a historic first in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--On October 12, Dr. Brent Kramer became the first surgeon to perform a partial thickness corneal transplant (DMEK) in Alexandria, MN. Dr. Deborah Gess Ristvedt and Dr. Timothy Gess joined Dr. Kramer in the operating room for this milestone. Cornea transplants are critical to retaining vision for patients with...
voiceofalexandria.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place for the new Hwy. 29 overpass in Glenwood
(Glendwood, MN)--A ribbon cutting ceremony with guest speakers took place on Monday, October 17th to mark the first car to drive over the new Hwy. 29 overpass bridge in Glenwood. The first car was driven by Pope County Commissioner Gordy Wagner. It was then followed by Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Glenwood...
voiceofalexandria.com
Christmas parade to light up Alexandria’s Broadway!
(Alexandria, MN)--Organizers say there will be an exciting new event that will help ring in the holiday season in Alexandria this year – the Lights on Broadway Holiday Light Parade. The parade is being held in conjunction with the popular Christmas in the Fort and Light up Broadway Christmas lighting ceremony that has been a tradition for the community for years. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 25th.
voiceofalexandria.com
New Amazon delivery center coming to western Minnesota
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls. The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs. The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.
Comments / 1