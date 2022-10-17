(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has "The Pet of the Week," a new feature here on Voice of Alexandria. Two of the pets that they have up for adoption this week are "Flint" and "Ash." These two are brothers and would absolutely love to be adopted together! They are so sweet and love attention. They will keep you entertained all day with their goofiness.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO