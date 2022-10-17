Read full article on original website
Aitkin home is location for film ‘The Novelist’
During the week of Sept. 20, local Aitkin resident Pamela Andell had a few guests over. Her nephew, his cohorts and a film crew, to be exact. Christopher Hoffmann, the nephew, is working on his final project for a Master’s program at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama located in Cardiff, Wales. It is a short film entitled “The Novelist.” “I always dreamed of attending a good acting...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Bemidji Airport Sharing Flights with Brainerd Due to Pilot, Staff Shortages
The national pilot shortage is having a major effect on local airports. The Bemidji Regional Airport is one of many across the nation that have seen a change in operations following staffing shortages, particularly with pilots. Usually allowing for direct flights to and from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the airport’s morning and late evening flights will now stop at Brainerd to accommodate for this problem.
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
Deer hunter is injured after falling out of deer stand
(Maple Grove Township, MN)--Authorities in Crow Wing County reportedly responded to a male that fell out of a deer stand and was injured. The incident took place in Maple Grove Township southeast of Brainerd. According to the report, a family member that was hunting on the same property as the...
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Underneath the ground in Aitkin County, sits some of the highest-grade nickel deposits in the world. It could become the site of the state's first nickel mine.
Reuniting the class of 1972
Members of the Onamia High School graduating class of 1972 met in their old hometown on Saturday, Oct. 8. See how many you can recognize.
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
Two are injured in crash early Thursday morning in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash early Thursday morning at Highway 10 and 10th Street northeast in Staples in Todd County. Authorities say a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Page Kittleson, 22, of Staples, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when it left the roadway and rolled. Kittleson along with a passenger, Cassandra Back, 27, of Staples, both suffered non-life-threatening injures. The two were taken to the Staples Hospital.
2 People Killed in Pine County Crash
PINE CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 2:00 a.m. they were called to a crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City. Deputies responded and found...
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck
LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital. The man's condition is currently unknown.
