The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.

SARTELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO