Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings & A White Tank Leaving Gym Amid Nanny Claims: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked carefree and composed as she headed to the gym on Friday, Oct. 21 in Los Angeles following another drama-filled week. The 38-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director wore black workout leggings and a white tank paired with black sneakers. Her blonde hair was worn down under a white baseball cap and she appeared to have a slight grin on her face before her workout sesh. Afterward, she was seen looking refreshed with her hat off and hair thrown up into a bun.
