Somers Point, NJ

FOUND: 14-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Aiyanna has been found.

The Somers Point Police Department seeks the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aiyanna Campbell was reported missing by family members this past weekend. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a black halter top and flip-flops.

Campbell is 5’10” and approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Somers Point Police Department at 609-927-6161.

Jill Carson
4d ago

she has been found and is safe according to police reports

