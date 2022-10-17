Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered one of the most successful teams in league history. After 75 years, the Lakers remained tied with the Boston Celtics with the most championships ever. When you think of the best teams in the world, the Lakers are at the top because they have the championship pedigree to match it.

The Lakers have some of the league’s most famous faces as well. Gail Goodrich, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James span decades' worth of success. The Lakers have always found a way to snag the game’s biggest star.

1948-49 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 44-16, 2nd in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Capitols 4-2

The first season with the Lakers saw the team finish with the second-best record in the league. The team started 19-10 and then won 16 of their next 18 games. Jim Pollard and George Mikan finished as the first All-BAA First Team selections in team history. The Lakers won their first championship with a six-game series win over the Washington Capitols.

1949-50 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 51-17, 1st in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Nationals 4-2

The Lakers were just in their second season in existence and repeated as NBA champions. The Lakers took down the Syracuse Nationals in six games, making them the only two to win championships in their first two seasons. George Mikan and Jim Pollard were named to the All-NBA First Team, having won their second title together.

1950-51 NBA Season - Division Finals

Regular Season Record: 44-24, 1st in the League

NBA Playoffs: Division Finals

Division Finals: Lakers vs. Royals 1-3

The league saw the number of teams reduced to 11, but that wasn’t going to include the two-time defending champions. Minneapolis dominated the Western Division with a 44-24 record. The playoffs saw the team defeat the Indianapolis Olympians in the first round in three games. The Lakers took the first game in the Division Finals but lost the next three games to the Rochester Royals.

1951-52 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 40-26, 3rd in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Knicks 4-3

By this time, George Mikan was a household name in the league. The NBA made the foul lane bigger because Mikan was so dominant, but Mikan averaged 23.8 points per game. However, he lost the scoring title, but the Lakers were the ultimate champions in the end. The Lakers ousted the Rochester Royals, who won the league’s No. 1 seed, and then the team took on the Knicks in the Finals. The Finals had to play in a different location for Games 3 and 4 because the circus was in town. In Game 7, the Lakers dominated at home to win 82-65.

1952-53 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 48-22, 1st in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Knicks 4-1

The Lakers dominated the league and rose to the best record in the league. In the playoffs, the Lakers swept the Olympians in two games. Then the Lakers took a 2-0 lead against the Pistons but then lost the next two. It took a deciding Game 5 in Minneapolis, where the Lakers won 74-58. In the Finals, the Lakers dominated the Knicks to win their fourth title in five seasons.

1953-54 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 46-26, 1st in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Nationals 4-3

Despite a knee injury limiting George Mikan to 18.1 points per game, the Lakers were able to ride the coattails of a talented rookie in Clyde Lovellette. With Lovellette reducing some of the pressure, the Lakers were able to win the most games in the league. The Lakers defeated the Royals in the Division Finals to play in the NBA Finals. There, the Lakers and Nationals alternated wins to Game 7. There, the Lakers won 87-80 for the team’s final title before relocating to Los Angeles. After the season, Mikan retired.

1954-55 NBA Season - Division Finals

Regular Season Record: 40-32, 3rd in the League

NBA Playoffs: Division Finals

Division Finals: Lakers vs. Pistons 1-3

The Lakers had to adjust to their first season without Mikan. The team saw Vern Mikkelsen, Slater Martin, and Jim Pollard all make the All-Star Game. With that said, the team didn’t have a truly dominating force to stretch the team to the top. The Lakers were third in the league and then over-matched in the Division Finals against the Pistons.

1955-56 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 33-39, 6th in the League

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Hawks 1-2

The Lakers started the season 5-15 but were able to recover enough to make the playoffs. Slater Martin, Clyde Lovellette, and Vern Mikkelsen were named All-Stars. The Lakers nearly upset the Hawks in the first round, but the team came up short in the deciding Game 3.

1956-57 NBA Season - Division Finals

Regular Season Record: 34-38, 6th in the League

NBA Playoffs: Division Finals

Division Finals: Lakers vs. Hawks 0-3

Despite a .500 record, the Lakers were able to finish the season strong. The Lakers closed the regular season with a seven-game winning streak. That carried into the playoffs where the team made the Division Finals. However, Bob Pettit led a sweep over the Lakers as the Hawks won three straight. Dick Garmaker was the team’s lone All-NBA selection.

1957-58 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 19-53, 8th in the League

NBA Playoffs: None

It was one of the worst seasons that the Lakers ever had. The team started the season 2-15 and the tough year continued. Both Dick Garmaker and Larry Foust made the All-Star Game, but it would be the first time in franchise history that the team would not make the playoffs.

1958-59 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 33-39, 5th in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 0-4

The Lakers started the season 19-31 but finished the season 14-7 to make the playoffs with the fifth-best record. After a dismal season before, the team was able to ride the strong play from Elgin Baylor. Baylor was named Rookie of the Year, All-NBA First Team, and was an All-Star. The Lakers made the NBA Finals before running into Bob Cousy and Bill Russell in the Finals, who swept the Lakers in four games.

1959-60 NBA Season - Division Finals

Regular Season Record: 25-50, 7th in the League

NBA Playoffs: Division Finals

Division Finals: Lakers vs. Hawks 3-4

This improbable rune remains a Cinderella story in team history. The Lakers finished third in the division, 21 games behind the Hawks in the regular season. The team had five No. 1 overall picks in the league, but still finished 25 games below .500. In the playoffs, the Lakers defeated the Pistons in two games and then nearly upset the Hawks before St. Louis closed out the series in Game 7.

1960-61 NBA Season - Division Finals

Regular Season Record: 36-43, 5th in the League

NBA Playoffs: Division Finals

Division Finals: Lakers vs. Hawks 3-4

It was the team’s first full season in Los Angeles after leaving the Twin Cities of Minnesota. The Lakers finished second in the Western Division but were 15 games behind the Hawks for the one seed. The Lakers defeated the Pistons in three games but were unable to get past the Hawks. It would be the second straight season that the Hawks would defeat the Lakers in seven games.

1961-62 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 54-26, 2nd in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

Division Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 3-4

The 1962 Finals would be the first time the Lakers made the championship game as a member of Los Angeles. For the second time in as many years, the Lakers played the Celtics. The series stretched to seven games, but the series ended in a heartbreaker. Frank Selvy had the potential championship, game-winning shot in Game 7, but missed. The team also lost Game 6 in Los Angeles while leading 3-2.

1962-63 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 53-27, 2nd in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 2-4

The Lakers owned a 48-16 record at one point but finished the season with a poor record. The Lakers won five games over their final 17 games to drop to second in the league. However, the team bounced back to make the NBA Finals, where they met a familiar opponent in the Celtics. With Bill Russell leading the way, the Celtics ousted the Lakers in the Finals once again in six games.

1963-64 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 42-38, 5th in the League

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Hawks 2-3

West and Baylor were the best overall duo in the NBA. Both Baylor and West were named to the All-Star Game and the All-NBA First Team. Still, the Hawks were the best team in the league and they showed that by defeating the Lakers in five games. It would be only the second time in team history that the Lakers lost in the first round.

1964-65 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 49-31, 1st in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 1-4

The Lakers dominated the season by relying on Baylor and West. Both players were selected to the All-NBA First Team, and the Lakers won a league-best 49 games. In the playoffs, the team met their familiar rival, the Celtics, in the NBA Finals. At this point, the Lakers had met the Celtics three times in the Finals. However, the Celtics made it four straight wins in the Finals over the Lakers by winning in five games.

1965-66 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 45-35, 4th in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 3-4

This was the Lakers’ best chance of finally beating the Celtics. The series stretched to seven games and West was playing like the best player in the league, while Rudy LaRusso was an All-Star as well. The Lakers were dominant against every team in the league, but 3-7 against Boston. The team met in the NBA Finals and the Lakers pushed it all the way, but again came up short by losing to the Celtics in the Finals for a fifth straight season.

1966-67 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 36-45, 7th in the League

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Warriors 0-3

It was the final season that the Lakers played at the Sports Arena before moving to The Forum. The Lakers started the season 1-0, and it was the only time that the Lakers owned a winning record during the year. The longest winning streak for the Lakers was three games. LA drew the Warriors in the first round, who they went 3-6 against in the regular season. Only this time, the Warriors swept the Lakers in three games.

1967-68 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 52-30, 4th in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Laker vs. Celtics 2-4

This season featured the Lakers wearing the purple and gold uniforms for the first time in team history. It was the first season where the Lakers played at The Forum, their home location for 31 seasons. The Lakers started the season 22-22, but then something clicked. The Lakers lost only eight games, the final 38 games. The Lakers beat Chicago and San Francisco in the first two rounds, losing just one game. In the Finals, the Lakers lost to their nemesis, the Celtics, in six games. The series was tied 2-2 before Boston won Game 5 in overtime and then Game 6 in a 124-109 victory.

1968-69 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 55-27, 3rd in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 3-4

The Lakers began the offseason with a trade for Wilt Chamberlain from the 76ers, where the Lakers sent Jerry Chambers, Archie Clark, and Darrall Imhoff. The Lakers made the Finals and played the Celtics and Bill Russell in his final year. West averaged 38.0 points per game in the Finals and was named Finals MVP. He remains the only Finals MVP to play on the losing team.

1969-70 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 46-36, 5th in the League

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Knicks 3-4

The Lakers had high hopes going into the season with a veteran-led squad. With that said, injuries derailed part of their season. Chamberlain suffered a severe knee injury that caused him to miss 10 months. Elgin Baylor missed 28 games, while West missed eight games. With that said, the Lakers won 46 games and made the NBA Finals. There, the Lakers pushed the series to seven games before the Knicks and Finals MVP Willis Reed held on.

1970-71 NBA Season - Conference Finals

Regular Season Record: 48-34, 4th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Finals

Conference Finals: Lakers vs. Bucks 1-4

The Lakers were led by West and Chamberlain, who both made the All-Star Game. West was All-NBA and All-Defensive First Team as well. However, the Lakers were not able to take down Abdul-Jabbar with the Bucks in the Conference Finals.

1971-72 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 69-13, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Knicks 4-1

The championship was the first title for the Lakers since moving to Los Angeles from Minneapolis. The Lakers set the record for wins in a season with 69, a record that stood for 24 years before the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. The season saw the Lakers win an NBA record 33 straight games. With the Lakers winning the championship, the Lakers won a combined 81 games, which was a record that stood for 14 years. Bill Sharman was named Coach of the Year.

1972-73 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 60-22, 2nd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Knicks 1-4

The Lakers saw a big three of Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, and Gail Goodrich lead the team to a 60-22 season. The Lakers had two members make the All-Defensive First Team in West and Chamberlain, while all three players were All-Stars. The Lakers made it to the NBA Finals for the second straight year but were unable to repeat as champions after falling to the Knicks in five games.

1973-74 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 47-35, 4th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. Bucks 1-4

The season saw the end of an era. Jerry West played his final season with the Lakers and was named an All-Star. Joined by Gail Goodrich, the Lakers finished 47-35 with their star players leading the way. However, the sunset ending came to an end sooner than later as the Bucks defeated the Lakers in five games.

1974-75 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 30-52, 9th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

It was a record season for the Lakers in a poor fashion. The Lakers failed to win the Pacific Division for the first time and it was also the first time that the Lakers failed to make the playoffs since 1958. Brian Winters made the All-Rookie First Team, which was the lone saving grace of the season. With that said, the team finished 22 games under .500.

1975-76 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 40-42, 4th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

In the offseason, the Lakers made a generational move by trading four players to the Bucks for Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers had growing pains as Abdul-Jabbar transitioned towards the bigger market in Los Angeles. Abdul-Jabbar managed to win MVP despite the Lakers owning a losing record and not making the playoffs, which remains somewhat of a mystery today when looking back.

1976-77 NBA Season - Conference Finals

Regular Season Record: 53-29, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Finals

Conference Finals: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 0-4

The Lakers were the best team in the league with the best player on the roster. Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP Award, All-NBA First Team, All-Defensive Second Team, and made the All-Star Game. With Abdul-Jabbar leading the way, the Lakers won 53 games and were the top seed in the conference. With that said, the Trail Blazers exposed the Lakers with a sweep in the Conference Finals to end their season.

1977-78 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 45-37, 5th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. SuperSonics 1-2

The Lakers were led by Abdul-Jabbar, who made All-NBA and All-Defensive Second Team. Norm Nixon was impressed enough to make the All-Rookie First Team. In the playoffs, the Lakers took on a talented SuperSonics team and nearly upset Seattle but fell to the team in three games.

1978-79 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 47-35, 5th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. SuperSonics 1-4

The season was all about Abdul-Jabbar. He finished All-NBA Second Team, All-Defensive First Team, and made the All-Star Game. The Lakers were lackluster by placing fifth in the conference. Their 47 wins were underwhelming, and the team lost in the second round of the playoffs. With that said, the team was just one year away from having one of the best tandems in league history.

1979-80 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 60-22, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. 76ers 4-2

The Lakers were led by a 20-year-old rookie that led the team to a championship. Not only that, he took on an NBA legend in Julius Erving by defeating the 76ers in six games. Johnson won Rookie of the Year, started in the All-Star Game, and led the Lakers to 60 wins. On the road in the clincher, Johnson scored 42 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in the win to claim Finals MVP.

1980-81 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 54-28, 3rd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Rockets 1-2

The Lakers missed Johnson for 45 games due to a knee injury but still managed to win 54 games. The season saw a disappointing end to the season. The underdog Rockets defeated the Lakers in three games when the series was a best of three series in the first round.

1981-82 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 57-25, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. 76ers 4-2

The season could have gone differently with the adversity. Johnson wanted to be traded after a run-in with coach Paul Westhead. Instead, Lakers owner Jerry Buss fired Westhead and hired Pat Riley. With Johnson still in the fold, he finished the season as the league MVP. The Lakers relied on their star and made the NBA Finals, where they defeated the 76ers in six games.

1982-83 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 58-24, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. 76ers 0-4

In Worthy’s rookie season, he injured his leg, which ended his season. Even without their star, the Lakers did enough to win nearly 60 games and make the NBA Finals. The Lakers ran into a buzzsaw with the 76ers. The combination of Julius Erving and Moses Malone mowed down the Lakers in four games.

1983-84 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 54-28, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 3-4

The entire season was a success. Abdul-Jabbar broke the all-time points record, while Johnson led the league in assists. The Lakers won 54 games and were the best team in the conference. The playoffs saw the Lakers beat the Kings, Mavericks, and Suns to make the “greatest NBA Finals in history” against the 62-20 Boston Celtics, led by MVP Larry Bird. The Lakers took the Celtics to Game 7 but lost 111-102.

1984-85 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 62-20, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 4-2

This season felt like validation. The Lakers were on the heels of losing to the Celtics in the 1984 Finals. That meant that the Celtics had defeated the Lakers eight consecutive times in the Finals. In the playoffs, the Lakers beat the Suns, Trail Blazers, and Nuggets to make the Finals. With their Game 6 win, it meant the only time a team had beaten the Celtics on the road in the NBA Finals.

1985-86 NBA Season - Conference Finals

Regular Season Record: 62-20, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Finals

Conference Finals: Lakers vs. Rockets 1-4

The Lakers were viewed as the championship favorite but came up just short. The Rockets, led by their top prospect Hakeem Olajuwon, were defeated in the Conference Finals in five games. While the 62 games were an achievement, the finish was seen as a disappointment. The team’s big three felt they could go back and win the title and instead the team didn’t make the NBA Finals.

1986-87 NBA Season - NBA Championship

Regular Season Record: 65-17, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 4-2

The highlight of the season was the Lakers winning the NBA championship. It was the third time that the Celtics and Lakers played in the NBA Finals during the 80s. The Lakers swept the Nuggets in the first round, beat the Warriors in five games in the second round, and then swept the SuperSonics in the Conference Finals. There, the Lakers stopped Larry Bird from repeating like a champ.

1987-88 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 62-20, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Pistons 4-3

The 1988 NBA Finals remain one of the greatest Finals in league history. The Lakers were able to fight off the Pistons in seven games. It backed up the decree from head coach Pat Riley that the Lakers would win the title. It marked the last championship for the Showtime Lakers, which was headlined by Johnson, Worthy, and Abdul-Jabbar.

1988-89 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 57-25, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Pistons 0-4

The trio of Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar, and Worthy were stellar as both Johnson and Worthy each averaged over 20 points per game. The Lakers swept the Trail Blazers, SuperSonics, and Suns en route to the NBA Finals. There, the Pistons took advantage of injuries to Johnson and Byron Scott to sweep the Lakers. After the season, Abdul-Jabbar announced his retirement.

1989-90 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 63-19, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. Suns 1-4

Johnson and Worthy were a duo for the ages, as each scored 22.3 and 21.1 points, respectively. Head coach Pat Riley was named Coach of the Year as the Lakers won 63 games. The Lakers were upset in the second round by the No. 5 seed Suns. It was the first time in nine seasons that the Lakers didn’t make the Conference Finals, which was a streak that started in 1981. Johnson did win the MVP over Charles Barkley, though.

1990-91 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 58-24, 2nd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Bulls 1-4

In the offseason, the Lakers signed Sam Perkins and acquired Terry Teagle from the Warriors. The Lakers won 58 games but didn’t win the division for the first time since 1981. Magic Johnson finished second in the MVP voting as he and James Worthy led the team to the NBA Finals. After beating the Rockets, Warriors, and Trail Blazers, the Lakers played the Bulls for five games before falling in the championship.

1991-92 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 43-39, 8th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 1-3

It was a new era for the Lakers as it was the first time in a decade that the team would be without Magic Johnson, who announced he tested positive for HIV. Johnson briefly came back and played in the All-Star Game, where he won MVP. Fellow All-Star James Worthy led the team in scoring with a flurry of scorers in Sam Perkins, Byron Scott, A.C. Green, and Divac. With that said, the Trail Blazers took care of the No. 8 seed Lakers and head coach Mike Dunleavy left for the Bucks.

1992-93 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 39-43, 8th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Suns 2-3

After playing in the Olympics, Magic Johnson tried to come back to the league but decided against it. The Lakers struggled by playing around .500 all season. It was their worst record since 1975, but still managed to qualify for the playoffs. Sedale Threatt led the team in scoring, while Vlade Divac and A.C. Green had about 12 points and eight rebounds per game. The Lakers nearly upset the Suns and league MVP Charles Barkley, which included a 2-0 series lead, but eventually lost the next three, including a 112-104 loss in Game 5 in overtime.

1993-94 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 33-39, 9th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

In their first 12 games, the Lakers lost nine times and head coach Randy Pfund was fired after a 27-37 start to the season. Magic Johnson was brought back to coach the team for the rest of the season. The Lakers lost their last 10 games of the season to miss the playoffs for the first time since 1976. Following the season, Johnson resigned as head coach, while James Worthy retired.

1994-95 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 48-34, 5th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Suns 2-4

The Lakers hired a new head coach in Del Harris and acquired Cedric Ceballos from the Suns. Despite a 3-5 star, the Lakers finished third in the division. Harris was named Coach of the Year. Ceballos made the All-Star Game, while Nick Van Exel was budding toward being a top point guard in the league. In the playoffs, the Lakers beat the SuperSonics but fell to the Spurs in the second round in six games.

1995-96 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 53-29, 4th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Rockets 1-3

The Lakers battled adversity with suspensions to Cedric Ceballos and Nick Van Exel for missing a flight and shoving an official in respective cases. The Lakers finished second in the division though. The combination of Vlade Divac and Eddie Jones helped the team win 53 games. In the playoffs, the Lakers lost to the fifth-seeded Rockets. It was a special season in which Magic Johnson returned to play for one year after a five-year absence, but he officially left the league for good at the end of the year.

1996-97 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 56-26, 4th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. Jazz 1-4

The Lakers owned the best record at the All-Star break with a 35-13 record. The team battled an injury to their star in O’Neal, who played only 51 games due to a knee injury. However, he finished on the All-NBA Third Team. During the season, the Lakers set a record for holding the Mavericks to two points, the fewest in a quarter in league history. In the playoffs, the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers in four games, but then lost to regular-season MVP Karl Malone and the Jazz in the second round.

1997-98 NBA Season - Conference Finals

Regular Season Record: 61-21, 3rd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Finals

Conference Finals: Lakers vs. Jazz 0-4

In the offseason, the team signed Rick Fox and Jon Barry to bolster the depth. Bryant was turning into a pro and was last season’s Slam Dunk champion. He was selected to start in the 1998 All-Star Game at the age of 19. Bryant was second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. The Lakers battled through an injury to Shaq to finish with 61 wins, which included winning 22 of their final 25 games. In the playoffs, the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers and SuperSonics. However, the team was swept by the Jazz in four games.

1998-99 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 31-19, 5th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. Spurs 0-4

The lockout forced the season to be condensed to 50 games. The Lakers played to a 6-6 record before Del Harris was fired as head coach. The Lakers tried to incorporate Dennis Rodman onto the team, but after 23 games he was released despite averaging 11.2 rebounds per game. Thanks to a 10-game winning streak in February and March, the team made the playoffs before falling to the Spurs in the second round.

1999-00 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 67-15, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Pacers 4-2

The Lakers posted a 16-game winning streak between December and January, as well as a 19-game winning streak between March and April. The 67 wins were the most by a team since the 1971-72 squad that won a franchise-record 69 games. The Lakers beat the Kings, Suns, and Trail Blazers to make the Finals. There, the team defeated the Pacers in six games to win their first title since 1988.

2000-01 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 56-26, 2nd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. 76ers 4-1

Bryant and Shaq had two great seasons. Both were All-Stars, All-NBA players, while Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, and Horace Grant all played a significant role. In the playoffs, the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers, and Kings, and swept the top-seeded Spurs. In the Finals, the team took on MVP Allen Iverson and the 76ers. After losing the first game, the Lakers won four straight with O’Neal winning Finals MVP. The 15-1 postseason record was once the best in NBA history.

2001-02 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 58-24, 3rd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Nets 4-0

In the offseason, the team signed All-Star Mitch Richmond. The team got off to a fast start with a 16-1 record, which included a nine-game winning streak. Bryant won All-Star Game MVP while being booed by the host Philadelphia crowd for his efforts in the 2001 NBA Finals. Bryant was fifth in the MVP voting. In the playoffs, the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers, Spurs, and Kings. The series with the Kings remains one of the most controversial endings in league history. In the end, the Lakers three-peated by winning the title with a sweep over the Nets.

2002-03 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 50-32, 5th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. Spurs 2-4

After starting the season 11-19, their worst start to a season in 10 years, the team finished 50-32 and was considered a contender for the title. Bryant finished third in the MVP voting and was All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selections. The Lakers eventually fell to the NBA champion Spurs in six games in the second round.

2003-04 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 56-26, 3rd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Pistons 1-4

The Lakers signed Karl Malone, Gary Payton, and Horace Grant to bolster the depth on the team to make a championship push. All players were older in their careers but were viewed as important pieces. Despite the moves, distractions hovered over the team. Bryant was accused of sexual assault, while the feud between Bryant and O’Neal was at its highest point. Still, the team won 56 games and made the NBA Finals before being upset by the Pistons.

2004-05 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 34-48, 11th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

It was the first season with Shaquille O’Neal and the Lakers missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. O’Neal had played for the Lakers since 1996-97, but the feud with Bryant had gone long enough for him to want out. The Lakers owned the worst defensive rating in the league and head coach Phil Jackson was fired at the end of the year.

2005-06 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 45-37, 6th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Suns 3-4

After a year off, the Lakers rehired Phil Jackson as the team’s coach. Bryant also changed his jersey number, too. The highlight of the season was when Bryant dropped a franchise-record 81 points, which is the second-most in a game behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962. The Lakers pushed the Suns to seven games but lost in the end.

2006-07 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 42-40, 7th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Suns 1-4

Bryant led the league in scoring with 31.6 points per game, but the team hovered around .500 nearly the entire season. The Lakers finished second in the division as well. The team’s record was good enough to claim one of the last spots for the playoffs, but the Suns eliminated the team for a second straight year.

2007-08 NBA Season - NBA Finals

Regular Season Record: 57-25, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 2-4

The Lakers owned the best record in a loaded conference race. Thanks to a midseason trade for Pau Gasol, the team finished with 15 games better than their previous season. Bryant won MVP for the first and only time in his career. In the playoffs, the Lakers beat the Nuggets, Jazz, and Spurs to make the Finals. There, it was the first time since the Lakers and Celtics played each other in 1987. In Game 6, the Celtics won by 39 points.

2008-09 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record - 65-17, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Magic 4-1

The Lakers tied for the third-most wins in team history with 65 wins. Having a full season of Bryant and Gasol proved to be the difference-maker. The Lakers took down the Nuggets in the Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals. At the time, it was the 30th time in team history to make an appearance. Bryant was named Finals MVP after the team won the series in five games.

2009-10 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season Record: 57-25, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: NBA Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Celtics 4-3

The Lakers bolstered the defense by signing Ron Artest during the offseason and the team already had championship aspirations after winning the 2009 title. The Lakers played one of the most thrilling NBA Finals up to date with a rematch with the Boston Celtics. The series went the full seven games, where the Lakers gave Boston their first loss in Game 7. Bryant won his second straight Finals MVP, as well as his fifth championship ring.

2010-11 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 57-25, 2nd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. Mavericks 0-4

Fresh off their second straight title, the Lakers looked to attempt their third three-peat in team history. Their dreams were cut short in the second round when the eventual champion Dallas Mavericks swept the Lakers. It ended at the end of the Phil Jackson era. Lamar Odom won Sixth Man of the Year, while Bryant finished fourth in the MVP voting.

2011-12 NBA Season - Conference Semifinals

Regular Season Record: 41-25, 3rd in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

Conference Semifinals: Lakers vs. Thunder 1-4

The season lasted 66 games due to the lockout. The Lakers won the Pacific Division and captured the three seed. Their record was the equivalent of 51-31 in a regular season. The season was also a famous trade that never happened. The Lakers were supposed to acquire Chris Paul for Lamar Odom, Goran Dragic, Luis Scola, and Kevin Martin and send Gasol to the Rockets. However, the trade was denied by NBA commissioner David Stern.

2012-13 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season Record: 47-35, 7th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Spurs 0-4

With a starting five of Bryant, Gasol, Metta World Peace, Steve Nash, and Howard, the Lakers were seen as the favorites to win the title. Instead, the Lakers struggled to even make the playoffs. Nash was older and not the same player he once was. Bryant and Howard never seemed to find chemistry. The team fired Mike Brown after an 0-8 preseason and 1-4 start to the season. The year was full of distractions and the Lakers were eliminated in the first round for the first time since 2007.

2013-14 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 27-55, 14th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

The Lakers lost Dwight Howard in the offseason, while the team lost Kobe Bryant in the regular season. Bryant played just six games. The team would lose the most games in team history at the time. It was also the first time since 2005 that the team missed the playoffs. The team used 35 different starting lineups. Because of injuries, the team had just 10 healthy players on the roster at the later part of the season.

2014-15 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 21-61, 14th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

After two tough seasons, head coach Mike D’Antoni resigned. Pau Gasol, a key contributor on championship teams, left for the Bulls. The Lakers tried to bring LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony to pair with Bryant but failed. The season was disappointing, to say the least, but Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the scoring list. The team started a franchise-worst 1-9 in their first 10 games and lost 60 games for the first time in team history.

2015-16 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 17-65, 15th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

The final season of Kobe Bryant was everything but glamorous. The team finished with a franchise-record worst 17-65 record. The farewell tour was the one saving grace of the year. In his final game, Bryant scored 60 points. At the end of the year, head coach Byron Scott was fired as the Lakers turned the chapter for next year, which would be the first time since 1996 that the Lakers would not have Bryant on the team.

2016-17 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 26-56, 14th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

It was the first season without Kobe Bryant as the Lakers entered a full rebuild. Magic Johnson replaced Jim Buss as team president. The season saw a lot of disappointment. On the anniversary of Bryant’s 81-point game, the Lakers lost by 49 points. The Lakers did improve from last season but were still in the cellar of the standings. At the end of the year, star guard D’Angelo Russell was traded to the Nets.

2017-18 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 35-47, 11th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

The Lakers draft class was pretty decent when you look at it now. The Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, and Thomas Bryant in the 2017 NBA Draft. With a younger roster, the Lakers were not expected to contend, but the younger players shined. It was one of the team’s better records in as many seasons.

2018-19 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season Record: 37-45, 10th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

In the offseason, the Lakers signed superstar LeBron James, which gave fans their first hope for a successful season in quite some time. The Lakers improved with a 20-14 start to the year, but several injuries derailed the rest of the season. By the end of the year, the Lakers had a losing record for the sixth straight season. Head coach Luke Walton and the Lakers agreed to part ways.

2019-20 NBA Season - NBA Champions

Regular Season: 52-19, 1st in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: Won Finals

NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat 4-2

The season saw the Lakers clinch their first playoff berth since 2013. The team also battled a ton of adversity. There was the death of Kobe Bryant, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Lakers clinched their first Pacific Division title since 2012 and advanced to the NBA Finals, where James won his fourth Finals MVP of his career with the championship win over his former team, the Miami Heat.

2020-21 NBA Season - First Round Exit

Regular Season: 42-30, 7th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: First Round

First Round: Lakers vs. Suns 2-4

The season started just 72 days after the completion of the 2020 Finals. The Lakers had a short offseason and battled injuries. Davis missed 30 games with a strained calf, while James missed 26 of the team’s final 30 games with a sprained ankle. The Lakers finished with an equivalent record of 48-34 had they played a full schedule. As the No. 7 seed, the team held a 2-1 lead on the Suns before Davis suffered an injured groin in Game 4. It was the first time since 2015 that the defending NBA champion was defeated in the first round.

2021-22 NBA Season - No Playoffs

Regular Season: 33-39, 11th in the Western Conference

NBA Playoffs: None

This past season was seen as one of the biggest disappointments in team history. After trading Russell Westbrook, the Lakers formed a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook. The oddsmakers pegged the Lakers as the favorite to win it all. Instead, the team used 41 different starting lineups due to injuries and missed the playoffs. James fell two games short of the qualifying standard for the scoring title. At 37, he would have broken Michael Jordan’s oldest scoring record of age 35.

