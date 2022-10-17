ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Is Done With The Warriors After The Latest Comments By GM Bob Myers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
FadeawayWorld.net
NBA fans are certain that the Warriors GM Bob Myers is not providing a new contract extension to Draymond Green.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors had a few difficult decisions to make this summer after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. There were multiple contract extensions looming around, the Dubs couldn't simply make all their players happy.

As a result, Gary Payton II was allowed to leave by the franchise earlier in the offseason. Following that, the Warriors had to choose between Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.

It seemed impossible for the Warriors to make this choice as Warriors' General Manager Bob Myers previously claimed that he wanted to keep all three of them on the team .

Well, Myers has now made his decision since the organization has provided Poole and Wiggins with new contracts. On the other hand, Green will most probably not be getting a contract extension with the team this season.

Did Bob Myers Subtly Hint Towards The End Of Draymond Green's Time With The Warriors?

Green has been in the new headlines over the last few weeks for his heated altercation with Poole during training, where the former punched the latter. But the situation has been successfully diffused, at least for now.

Coming to Myers' comments about Green. The Warriors' GM recently claimed that Green will have a fantastic 2022-23 NBA season . At first, Myers' comments may not seem bad, but they can be taken otherwise when we read the full comments.

"Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line."

Many fans decided to read between the lines and believed that it was Myers' weird way of confirming that the Warriors won't give a new contract to Green.

To be honest, Green's best years may be behind him. He may have helped the Warriors win four NBA titles, but he is no longer a player worth a max contract. So it seems pretty obvious that Myers wants Green to either opt into his player option next season or simply try to get a huge contract from another team by playing basketball at an elite level.

