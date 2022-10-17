ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stairwell to Stage: Kings Return a Cappella Quartet Visits The Trust

The a cappella quartet Kings Return, which gained fame during the height of the pandemic singing in stairwells on social media, will make a stop in Lancaster on Nov. 11. According to Classicfm.com, Kings Return’s sound is “enough to take your breath away and send a shiver down your spine.” Consisting of Vaughn Faison (Tenor 1), J.E. McKissic (Tenor 2), Jamall Williams (Baritone) and Gabe Kunda (Bass), this Dallas-based “vocal band of brothers” was created in 2016 after initially singing for Kunda’s graduation recital. With the tagline, “We sing in stairwells,” the quartet’s popularity soared when the group started posting videos to social media from the stairwell where the singers rehearse.
LBC Chorale and Orchestra Present Joint Concert Nov. 6

Lancaster Bible College’s Music, Worship & Performing Arts Department will perform a free joint concert featuring the LBC Chorale and Orchestra at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 in Good Shepherd Chapel at the college’s Lancaster campus, 901 Eden Road. The groups will present an afternoon of beautiful music featuring...
Lancaster Bible College Names 50th Anniversary Men’s Soccer Team

Lancaster Bible College is in the midst of its 50th men’s soccer season, and to celebrate the occasion, LBC has named a 50th Anniversary Team and will honor those selected with a dinner and celebration prior to the Saturday, Oct. 22 contest against Gallaudet. LBC’s Men’s Soccer 50th Anniversary...
