The a cappella quartet Kings Return, which gained fame during the height of the pandemic singing in stairwells on social media, will make a stop in Lancaster on Nov. 11. According to Classicfm.com, Kings Return’s sound is “enough to take your breath away and send a shiver down your spine.” Consisting of Vaughn Faison (Tenor 1), J.E. McKissic (Tenor 2), Jamall Williams (Baritone) and Gabe Kunda (Bass), this Dallas-based “vocal band of brothers” was created in 2016 after initially singing for Kunda’s graduation recital. With the tagline, “We sing in stairwells,” the quartet’s popularity soared when the group started posting videos to social media from the stairwell where the singers rehearse.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO