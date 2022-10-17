Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun
One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
Driver facing manslaughter charge after deadly crash on 390
MCSO believes alcohol may have been involved in fatal accident.
13 WHAM
Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
13 WHAM
Police investigating fatal crash on 390 in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A passenger is dead and a driver faces charges following a single-car crash on Interstate 390 early Friday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. on 390 North between Lehigh Station Road and Hylan Drive. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the car went off the expressway...
WHEC TV-10
Police, district investigating after boy, 5, left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is investigating after a 5-year-old student was left alone outside a school and apparently walked almost a mile to find help. The Rochester Police Department is also investigating to determine if a crime was committed. Five-year-old Jonathan Green Jr. looked to...
RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found dead on North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for possessing a stolen handgun from North Carolina.
On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in the city of Rochester. The operator and passenger were both taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle reported stolen out of Halifax County, North Carolina. Destiny Desir, age 26, and Devyn Sizer, age 28, both Rochester residents, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
13 WHAM
Police looking for same suspect in two bank robberies
Rochester Police say they are looking for the same suspect in two bank robberies. The first was Wednesday afternoon at the Citizens bank on East Main St. The teller stated that a male walked in and demanded money and left the bank on foot. After that robbery, the suspect is...
Police searching for suspect in two Rochester bank robberies
No injuries were reported at these locations and no one is in custody.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
13 WHAM
Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward
Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
iheart.com
Driver Charged in Fatal 390 Crash
The victim of an overnight fatal crash on 390 has been identified -- and the driver has been charged. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a passenger, 22-year-old Gianna Chapman of Parma, died when the vehicle left the road and overturned near the Thruway interchange. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli...
Batavia police looking for suspect in stabbing
Anyone with information on this incident can call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
iheart.com
Teen in Custody After a Standoff in Webster
A teenager is in custody following an hours-long standoff in the village of Webster. Webster police say it began yesterday afternoon after a confrontation between two boys, and one had a shotgun. Police surrounded a home on East Main Street, shut down traffic, and told area residents to shelter in...
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
