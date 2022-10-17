Read full article on original website
winemag.com
Bittersweet Symphony: How to Pair Bitter Chicories with Wine
Endive, escarole, radicchio— lettuce enthusiasts know these as chicories, plants in the Cichorium genus whose leaves are used as both salad greens and cooked vegetables. With a characteristic bitter flavor and a peak U.S. season of late fall through early spring, they’re a blast of bracing freshness and color at a time of year when produce markets look lifeless and monochromatic. Even better, they make cozy winter entrées and side dishes when roasted or braised with soul warming ingredients like cheese, cream, nuts and, of course, wine. The wrong pairing can throw their powerful flavors out of balance, so zero in on your favorite aspect of chicories and pair accordingly.
winemag.com
‘It’s All About Finding a Balance of the Inherent Beauty and Complexity of Wine,’ Says Nicole Hitchcock, Head Winemaker of J Vineyards and Winery, Winemaker of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards
The Sonoma Winemaker brings together passions for food and wine and invites everyone to the table. With relentless dedication, passion for problem solving and love of teamwork and collaboration, Nicole Hitchcock is the fourth winemaker in J Vineyards and Winery’s 36-year history. “It’s the creative pursuit of constantly refining my winemaking approach to make better wines every year that truly excites me,” she says.
winemag.com
Is It Wine or Cider? Why Co-Fermentation Is Heating Up
The apples for North American Press’ cofermented grape cider come from an 80-year old organic dry-farmed Gravenstein orchard in the middle of a butterfly sanctuary in western Sonoma County. Owner Matt Niess is one of many winemakers fermenting whatever fruit the land offers and blurring the line between craft cider and wine. Ellen Cavalli and Scott Heath of Tilted Shed might be the de facto leaders of this troop traipsing into the woods in search of wild grapes, forgotten vineyards and abandoned orchards.
Parade
Eat and Drink Around the World at EPCOT's Food & Wine Festival—What to Know Before Booking
You do not need a real passport to eat and drink around the world... just a ticket and reservation to EPCOT. While guests can dine and sip at the park's World Showcase throughout the year, the annual International Food & Wine Festival is a months-long event that celebrates "the best in global food and drink." This year's celebration at Disney World features more than 25 festival food and wine marketplaces, including Spain, Brazil, India, Australia, Greece, Kenya and more!
winemag.com
‘The Wine Industry is Based on Relationships and Partnerships,’ Says Mark Giordano, President of Pacific Highway, Importer of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards
Growing from Niche Imports to Scale, Pacific Highway Hasn’t Strayed from Its Lane. Wine doesn’t sell itself. While most importers find success by working with as many big wineries as they can cram into their portfolio, or rigorously curating a small group of philosophically homogeneous winemakers they personally know, Pacific Highway Wines’ president Mark Giordano has helped spur the steady growth of his company’s business—and that of the wineries it represents—with a refreshingly novel tack.
winemag.com
Introducing the Celine Dijon, a Mustard-Infused (Yes, Really) Cocktail
When you combine enthusiasm for boundary-pushing flavors with a love of puns, you get this drink from bartender Shaun Traxler, the general manager of Vault in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Think of it as a margarita with an extra punch, thanks to add-ons that should be easy to find at most grocery stores: frozen fruit purée, Dijon mustard and olive oil, plus a crisp splash of Sauvignon Blanc.
