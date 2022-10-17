Endive, escarole, radicchio— lettuce enthusiasts know these as chicories, plants in the Cichorium genus whose leaves are used as both salad greens and cooked vegetables. With a characteristic bitter flavor and a peak U.S. season of late fall through early spring, they’re a blast of bracing freshness and color at a time of year when produce markets look lifeless and monochromatic. Even better, they make cozy winter entrées and side dishes when roasted or braised with soul warming ingredients like cheese, cream, nuts and, of course, wine. The wrong pairing can throw their powerful flavors out of balance, so zero in on your favorite aspect of chicories and pair accordingly.

