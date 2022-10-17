Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel Watch Apps
Honestly, the best apps for the Google Pixel Watch are the apps that you’ll actually use, and use often. But with that said, there are some really great apps that are worth checking out if they aren’t apps that are already part of your daily routine. Like the other smartwatches that run on Wear OS, the Pixel Watch has a lot of apps that are at your disposal.
Android Headlines
Some Google Home Users Are Seeing Device Triggers
We’ve been anticipating a new feature coming to the Google Home app. Named device triggers, this feature will add a new level of automation for Google Home users. While the feature isn’t available just yet, a few users are starting to see it. According to 9To5Google, a handful...
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 Is Here & You Can Download It Now
Google has just released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, and you can download it now if you have a compatible Pixel device. You’ll also need to be a part of the Android beta program. Otherwise you won’t receive an over-the-air update to install the software even if you use a compatible device. To join the Android beta program, Google recommends heading to the official beta enrollment web page to get started.
Android Headlines
Samsung Is Secretly Working On A New AR Product
Samsung may have a new AR (augmented reality) product in the works. Dutch publication GalaxyClub spotted the product in development with the model number SM-I120, but details are scarce. It is likely a pair of AR glasses, though we can’t rule out the possibility of a more sophisticated headset.
Android Headlines
Samsung & TikTok To Roll Out StemDrop Feature
Samsung has announced a partnership with the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to launch a new music-driven feature called StemDrop. Samsung describes the feature as “a new international music discovery format” that is going to revolutionize global music collaboration. According to the company announcement, StemDrop goes live on TikTok...
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone (1) Gets Android 13, But An Unofficial Build
Android 13 is now available for the Nothing Phone (1), but this is an unofficial build. We’re talking about Paranoid Android here, as Topaz Alpha 1 custom ROM is now available. Unofficial build of Android 13 is now available for the Nothing Phone (1) This has been confirmed by...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Series Will Get Free Google One VPN In December
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro buyers will get free access to Google One VPN in December. The company recently confirmed this in an official support document (via). It previously said the freebie will be rolled out later this year without giving a precise timeframe. We still don’t have a date, but if you’ve purchased late latest Pixel smartphones and live in a supported country, you will get a free VPN service in December.
Android Headlines
YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%
Google has announced a price hike for the YouTube Premium family plan. It will now cost $22.99 per month in the US, a jump of more than 25 percent from the current price of $17.99 per month. The company recently sent emails to subscribers notifying them of this price hike.
Android Headlines
Must-Have Apps On Android: Organizing And Securing Your Device
Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. It’s open-source, allowing for plenty of customization, control, and freedom. As such, there’s no shortage of apps you can install to boost your user experience. This article will focus on Android apps you can use for organizing and...
Android Headlines
How To Transfer Your Stadia Game Saves To PC
Even though Stadia shuts down near the end of January 2023, you can still transfer your game saves to PC if you have the PC to transfer them to, and the desire to go through the process. The process isn’t lengthy but it’s not as simple as uploading save data to the cloud then downloading it on another platform. Unfortunately, there are a few more steps than that.
Android Headlines
YouTube Music Update Brings 7-Day Stats & More
Sometimes, we just want to know how obsessed we are with an album or an artist. Fortunately, YouTube Music has come out with its 7-Day stats feature as part of its bi-monthly feature drop, according to 9To5Google. As you can tell, this feature will show you which artists, albums, songs,...
Android Headlines
Websites, Web Apps Or Apps – Which Is Better?
People were already employing a variety of technologies even thousands of years ago. When people in the Bronze Age would create fire through methods of percussion and the use of bow drills, this was still considered to be a form of technology because it utilized the scientific method in order to give people a more convenient way to live out their lives. When the Romans created the Julian Calendar in order to give an idea of how to keep track of time, this was also considered to be a form of technology.
Android Headlines
New Instagram Changes Make The Platform Just A Bit Safer
Instagram is a social media platform used by a lot of people. This means that there are a lot of potential opportunities for abuse. Because of that, Instagram unveiled some new features like improved account blocking to help make the platform safer. Let’s start with the improved account blocking on...
Android Headlines
This "Dream Smartphone" Has Uniform Bezels, Second Display & More
A new concept smartphone surfaced on Twitter, and it’s quite interesting. This one comes from a rather well-known smartphone concept designer, it contains uniform bezels, and it’s described as the designer’s current “dream smartphone”. The designer’s “dream smartphone” has uniform bezels, second display & more...
Android Headlines
Amazon Already Lets You Subcribe For The Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 6a was one of the most popular mid-range devices of 2022. While this device is still relatively new, it doesn’t mean that we can’t cover rumors about its successor. You can now subscribe to get updates about the Pixel 7a on Amazon, according to GSM Arena.
Android Headlines
India May Force Google To Allow Third-Party App Stores In Play Store
India really wants Google to allow third-party app stores in the Play Store. India actually fined Google over it. We’re talking about a $161.9 million fine here. India is trying to force Google to allow more competition in the Play Store. India’s competition regular has been investigating Google for...
Android Headlines
Samsung Launches New 200MP Camera, But Galaxy S23 Ultra May Not Get It
Samsung has launched a new 200MP smartphone camera. Called the ISOCELL HPX, this is the company’s third 200MP image sensor, following the ISOCELL HP1 in September last year and the ISOCELL HP3 in June this year. The new camera may not come on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though. More on that later.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 & 7 Pro Users Can't Install First Google Play System Update
A new Google Play System update has appeared for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users, but they can’t install it. It is worth noting that it has not appeared for all users, and it’s possible this was a mistake on Google’s part. New Google Play system...
Android Headlines
Android 13 (Go Edition) Brings Material You To Budget Phones
Google has just announced Android 13 (Go edition), a build of Android 13 for budget smartphones. It has been five years since Android (Go edition) was announced, and Google said that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go. Android 13 (Go edition) is now...
Android Headlines
Microsoft Is Working On Android 13 Support For Windows 11
Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing Android 13 support to Windows 11 which will introduce new features for apps to the PC platform. When Microsoft initially announced Windows 11 it revealed that it would add native support for Android apps without the need for software like Bluestacks and other similar Windows applications.
Comments / 0