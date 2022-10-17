People were already employing a variety of technologies even thousands of years ago. When people in the Bronze Age would create fire through methods of percussion and the use of bow drills, this was still considered to be a form of technology because it utilized the scientific method in order to give people a more convenient way to live out their lives. When the Romans created the Julian Calendar in order to give an idea of how to keep track of time, this was also considered to be a form of technology.

